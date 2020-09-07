CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man died following a two-vehicle car crash Saturday morning in Clayton County.
The Iowa State Patrol said 23-year-old Cedar Rapids resident Jasmyne Jones tried to pass 72-year-old Byron Meyer, of Postville, in his utility terrain vehicle, KIMT-TV reported.
But according to the crash report, Meyer turned and the two vehicles collided. Meyer was thrown from the UTV and died. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
His 68-year-old passenger Eileen Meyer, also of Postville, was injured and hospitalized. She was wearing a seat belt.
Chicago police launching suicide prevention programs
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is launching two programs aimed at preventing issues that may lead to suicides or excessive force by officers.
The first pilot program, called the “Officer Support System,” was recently launched in the 5th District and will roll out across the city during the course of next year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The system was developed by the University of Chicago Crime and Educational Lab and is paid for with private funding, including contributions from billionaire Ken Griffin and local philanthropies.
Executive Director Roseanna Ander said the data-driven system will try to make sure supervisors are talking with officers who may need assistance or mental health services — before any issues escalate.
She noted that too often after a problem, supervisors say “we knew something was going on with that officer,” but it wasn’t prioritized to act on it.
“We’ve seen the high number of suicides in this department. By then, it’s too late,” Ander said.
The support system was built specifically for Chicago’s needs, with input from focus groups of police officers, supervisors and experts in police accountability, mental health and wellness, Ander said.
“We’re trying to do something that is incredibly ground-breaking and actually works and is not a box-checking exercise,” Ander said.
Greg Stoddard, senior research director for the Crime and Educational Lab, said based on three types of criteria, an estimated 3% to 5% of officers will be flagged for early intervention. Those include complaints generated internally or filed by private citizens, such as use-of-force reports, and low-level misconduct, such as showing up at roll call late.
“It’s not evidence that 3% to 5% of the department are bad people or anything that major. It’s simply saying that 3% to 5% of the department have some things in their administrative behavior that suggest that they might be going down the wrong path, but not necessarily that they are,” Stoddard said.
CHICAGO — Illinois officials plan to use a $36 million federal grant focused on opioid addiction to support treatment through hospitals, health centers and community programs.
The money was awarded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The Illinois Department of Human Services said it will also be used for programs focused on prevention and overdose response, along with expanding treatment options for abuse of methamphetamine and cocaine.
“Nobody is a lost cause, and Illinois won’t stop fighting until all of our residents have the opportunity to live their most fulfilling lives,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.
Illinois residents experiencing substance use disorders or concerned family and friends can contact the state’s help line at 1-833-2FINDHELP or by texting “HELP” to 833234.