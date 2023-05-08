Family dog fatally attacks 9-month-old, injures grandmother
WATERLOO, Iowa — A dog has fatally attacked a 9-month-old baby and seriously injured the child’s grandmother at an Iowa home, authorities say.
Waterloo police Capt. Jason Feaker said that the 49-year-old grandmother was watching the baby at the child’s home Thursday morning when the family pet, a neutered boxer/hound mix, attacked. He said the grandmother was hurt trying to intervene.
Patrol officers and other emergency responders went to the home, where the baby was declared dead. The grandmother was rushed to a local hospital and then flown to the larger University of Iowa Hospital, police said. Neither of their names have been released.
Feaker said the dog has been euthanized, and its remains sent to Iowa State University for further testing.
Man struck, killed by freight train in suburban Chicago
GENEVA, Ill. — A 49-year-old man has died after being struck by a freight train at a rail crossing in suburban Chicago, authorities said Saturday.
A preliminary investigation found the man from the suburb of Yorkville and two others had exited a westbound commuter train in downtown Geneva at around 8:50 p.m. Friday. They were walking to their vehicle, which was parked on the other side of the tracks.
The three men walked under the flashing and lowered emergency guardrail arms while the commuter train was still stopped, Geneva police said Saturday.
The victim was struck by an eastbound freight train and pronounced dead at the scene.
