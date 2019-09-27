Economic development chief pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD — The former chief executive officer of a central Illinois economic development organization has pleaded guilty to a theft charge for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from it.
Eric Berglund, of Springfield, was sentenced to two years’ probation Wednesday and a second theft charge was dismissed under a plea agreement.
Prosecutors said the 42-year-old Berglund’s previously clean record and the payment of restitution to the Land of Lincoln Economic Development Corp. were factors in his sentencing.
Berglund declined to comment at the hearing.
He was fired in May after leading the economic development corporation for less than a year. He was arrested on two counts of theft in June for allegedly stealing between $10,000 and $50,000.
Lawmakers urge review of mumps outbreak
WOODSTOCK — Congressmen and senators from Illinois are urging a review of health policies after a mumps outbreak at a northern Illinois county jail that houses immigrant detainees.
Health officials confirmed six mumps cases earlier this month at McHenry County Jail, which contracts space to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In a Wednesday letter the Democrats cite “serious concern” about conditions and urge a “thorough and urgent” policy review. The group seeks details on the outbreak.
They are U.S. Reps. Jesus Garcia and Lauren Underwood and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
ICE officials said each detainee receives a medical examination upon arrival at the facility.
Immigration and health officials have previously said the infected detainees were isolated and those exposed were quarantined.
Mumps is a contagious virus causing swollen glands, puffy cheeks, fever and, potentially, hearing loss and meningitis.
One suspect pleads guilty in shooting case
WAUKEGAN — One of five Chicago teenagers whose friend was fatally shot by a homeowner as they allegedly tried to steal his car has pleaded guilty to charges related to the incident.
Diamond Davis, the oldest of the teens, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony, and criminal trespass to a vehicle, a misdemeanor. She is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 18.
The 18-year-old Davis, like the other four, was initially charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Ja’Quan Swopes. Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim later determined lesser charges were more appropriate.
Authorities allege the teens on Aug. 13 were trying to steal a vehicle in Old Mill Creek when the 75-year-old homeowner fatally shot Swopes. After leaving the boy with police working a traffic stop, four suspects led police on a 50-mile chase that ended in Chicago.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Demetrius O. Ward, of East St. Louis, was shot by a St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy on Jan. 19 after he tried to retrieve a loaded gun he dropped while fleeing police on foot.
Federal prosecutors said a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the car that the 42-year-old Ward was driving. The suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase before he crashed into a pole.
Ward was barred from possessing a gun because of seven prior felony convictions, including one in 2005 for armed robbery.
U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said Thursday that despite Ward’s later claims he was the victim because he was reaching for money and a cellphone when he was shot, “justice was done in the case.”