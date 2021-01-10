Crash causes power outage; Green Bay man charged with 18th drunken driving offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A 73-year-old Green Bay man has been charged with his 18th drunken driving offense, after a crash Friday that took out power lines and caused an outage.
Wallace Bowers had 17 prior operating while intoxicated convictions between 1988 and 2011, but he had a valid license at the time of Friday’s crash. Wisconsin law now requires driver’s licenses to be revoked after a 4th OWI conviction, if the most recent conviction was within 15 years. But Bowers’ last conviction was before the current law went into effect.
U.S., Illinois sign agreement on forest lands
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Federal and state land managers have signed an agreement to cooperate on caring for vast forest lands in Illinois.
The pact signed this past week was between the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. It establishes a system to collaborate on forest management and mutual goals in tackling challenges facing communities, landscapes and natural resources.
IDNR Director Colleen Callahan and Forest Service chief Vicki Christiansen said land managers in Illinois face multiple challenges. They include managing catastrophic storms, droughts, flooding, insect and disease outbreaks, invasive species and increasing public use. The two agencies plan to address them with actions including restoring fire-adapted ecosystems to reduce the risk of wildfire, building a model for sustainable use to account for future public use and developing economic development strategies that keep forests productive.