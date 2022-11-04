SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump, during a rally in Sioux City on Thursday night, hinted at another run for the White House in 2024.

“I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump said, repeating the lie that he won the 2020 presidential election that he lost. “… And now, in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK.”

(2) comments

guest965

Ran twice, lost the popular vote TWICE. This guy LIES, steals government documents, extorts Ukraine, encourages an insurrection & is king of the grift. Gem.

squirt

Gee I'm sorry I missed the cult rally. Was that drool I saw running down Grassley's chin? All Iowa's republican so called leaders smiling with the Traitor speaks volumes.

