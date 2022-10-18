SYCAMORE, Ill. — A mountain lion that was struck and killed last weekend along a northern Illinois highway will be analyzed by biologists seeking to uncover the rare animal's origins, state wildlife officials said.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Monday the mountain lion died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. Illinois State Police recovered the carcass, which will undergo a necropsy and DNA analysis at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.

