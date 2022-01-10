Komatsu executive: Oil spill ‘should never have happened’
MILWAUKEE — An executive with Wisconsin manufacturing company Komatsu says the spread of oil from a spill on the Menomonee River in Milwaukee last month could have been avoided if the company had quickly notified local authorities.
John Koetz, Komatsu’s president of surface mining, apologized Friday and told city officials and others that the company had been focused on communicating with regulators and working on a cleanup plan, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
“The spill itself is something that should never have happened,” Koetz said. “We should have done a better job communicating more promptly the details to the stakeholders.”
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the Dec. 3 spill at Komatsu’s facility on West National Avenue allowed about 400 gallons of oil to enter a storm drain that goes to the Menomonee River.
Koetz said the company has pulled more than 13,000 gallons of water and oil sheen in the past month. Between 90% and 95% of the visible oil sheen has been cleaned up, he estimated.
One person dies after shooting at Waterloo convenience store
WATERLOO, Iowa — One person died Saturday after a shooting at a Waterloo convenience store.
Waterloo Police said officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Prime Mart at 508 Broadway St.
Paramedics arrived and provided emergency treatment but the victim died at the convenience store. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Investigators are searching for any witnesses to the shooting.
Firefighters called to Riverside house fire, find 2 bodies
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — Firefighters who responded to a house fire early Saturday in the eastern Iowa city of Riverside found the bodies of two people inside.
The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at a home in Riverside, and when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the structure, the Washington County Communications Center said.
Firefighters recovered two bodies, which were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. Authorities did not immediately release the names of those killed.
U.S. Rep Casten of Illinois tests positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, of Illinois, has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, according to his office.
The suburban Chicago Democrat’s office released a statement Saturday saying Casten was fully vaccinated and had received a booster vaccine dose. He described his symptoms as “mild” and said was in isolation.
“I’m grateful for the miraculous work of our scientists and health care workers — and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, and mask up,” Casten said.
Casten, first elected in 2018, is the latest Illinois politician to test positive for COVID-19.
Last month, outgoing U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush announced he had tested positive. Days later, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who was also vaccinated, said she had tested positive.
La Crosse woman charged after son ingests heroin
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse woman with neglect after her 10-month-old son ingested heroin.
The La Crosse Tribune reported 32-year-old Jessica Borger was charged Thursday with child neglect causing great bodily harm and bail jumping for allegedly violating a no-contact order with the child.
According to a criminal complaint, first responders were called to a residence on Dec. 22 on a report of a infant choking. Borger allegedly told police she had the child in her arms when he spit up bodily fluids and his lips and face turned blue.
The first responders gave the child Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and took him to a hospital. Borger said a guest used heroin and probably left some behind where the child could consume it.
She was released from jail Dec. 25 with a provision that she have no contact with the infant or the infant’s residence. She allegedly entered the residence without the child’s father’s consent on New Year’s Eve, according to the complaint.