olice search for suspects who fired at officers
ANKENY, Iowa — Police are searching for two people who exchanged gunfire with Ankeny police officers Saturday night.
Ankeny police Sgt. Corey Schneden said officers were responding to a fight at Prairie Point Apartments where gunshots were reported around 11 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a white car with its lights off leaving the area.
When officers pulled the car over, two people got out and started shooting at officers as they fled into a wooded area. Officers returned fire but it wasn’t immediately clear whether they wounded the suspects. No one else was injured.
Two other people who were in the white car were taken into custody and were being questioned Sunday while police continued to search the wooded area for the two suspects.
Man sentenced to 3 life terms in murder cases
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison for killing a woman and her two children.
Prosecutor Kevin Hathaway told a Polk County district judge Friday that the murder of Rosibeth Flores-Rodriguez was “horrific,” but the murders of her two children were worse.
Judge David Porter sentenced Marvin Esquivel Lopez, 34, to consecutive life sentences in the 2019 shooting deaths of the 29-year-old mother and 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.
Flores-Rodriguez and her children had arrived in Iowa from Honduras about five months before their deaths and lived with Esquivel Lopez and his family.
DES MOINES — Police on Saturday charged a Des Moines man with murder after the stabbing death of a woman found in an apartment.
Officers and medics were called to an apartment in southwest Des Moines just before 2 a.m. on a report of an unconscious woman. They found a dead woman who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers detained Clarence Edward Reed, 33, at the apartment and later charged him with first-degree murder.
Lifeguard probes costing Chicago taxpayers
CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District has paid at least $330,000 to outside law firms investigating the department’s response to allegations of sexual harassment or abuse involving lifeguards at pools and beaches.
Legal bills connected to the issue include $259,000 to a law firm charged with investigating the park district’s response to the allegations.
The firm released that report in early November. A former federal prosecutor leading the effort found then-CEO and General Superintendent Michael Kelly failed to investigate the allegations immediately after learning of them.
Kelly later resigned and three other officials were fired.
The inspector general’s office reported in January that there was evidence supporting 29 of the 49 allegations investigated.
Illinois to receive $760M in opioid settlement
CHICAGO — Illinois is expected to receive $760 million as part of a settlement with pharmaceutical distributors sued for their role in the opioid crisis, the state attorney general announced Friday.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office said the state’s share of a $26 billion opioid settlement agreement is the result of three years of talks.
The majority of the state’s award will be used for programs around the state aimed at prevention and recovery from opioid addiction. Money is expected to begin flowing to states and local governments as soon as April.
Authorities: Group-home attack left 1 dead
FORSYTH, Ill. — A 58-year-old woman who was attacked at a group home in central Illinois has died, according to authorities.
Lynn Umphryes died Feb. 16 after an attack on her and two others a month earlier at group home in Forsyth. She suffered blunt force trauma to her head and died from her injuries. Two other victims suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
A 40-year-old man with a history of mental health problems including bi-polar disorder and schizoaffective disorders was arrested and charged. Initially he was charged with attempted murder. On Friday, the charge was upgraded to murder.
1 dead, 2 others injured in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — One man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Milwaukee’s south side, authorities said.
Police responded to a report about 2:20 a.m. and discovered three shooting victims. A 29-year-old man died at the scene. A 30-year-old man and 52-year-old man were taken to local hospitals.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. Police said in a release that they “continue to seek unknown suspects.”
Milwaukee has logged 34 homicides so far in 2022, police said. That’s about double the number recorded in the same span in 2021.
Wisconsin traffic deaths continue to rise
MADISON, Wis. — The start of a new year has not shown an improvement to the rash of traffic deaths in Wisconsin since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preliminary state data shows that as of Feb. 20, 65 people had died in crashes, compared to 54 deaths at the same time in 2021. Last year’s total of 601 traffic deaths was tied for the state’s highest yearly death toll in 14 years.
The issue of reckless driving has gotten the most attention in Milwaukee, which saw a dramatic increase in deaths in 2020 and a high total in 2021. It has been a central issue in elections for mayor and city council.