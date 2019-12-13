Chicago suburb OKs $100K separation deal with ex-manager
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A Chicago suburb will pay its former village manager nearly $100,000 in separation benefits following his retirement after being charged in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.
The Oak Lawn Village Board voted to approve a deal with Larry Deetjen that provides him with $53,067 for unused vacation time and a one-time payment of $46,834, or three months severance pay, as his employment contract stipulates if terminated without cause, the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday.
The 70-year-old Deetjen retired Nov. 19 shortly after being charged with three misdemeanors and two traffic citations in connection with the Oct. 10 crash while driving a village-owned vehicle. He was village manager for 12 years.
The deal approved Tuesday calls for Deetjen to assist his successor with the transition on an as-needed basis for up to one year, and he will remain covered by the village’s insurance policies through the one-year transition period. That means Oak Lawn could be liable for his legal fees and any damages awarded to the victim if he’s sued over the crash in nearby Chicago Ridge.
The victim, Mark Berkshire of Worth, who police said was homeless, suffered multiple fractures to his body and head and brain swelling.
Deetjen’s attorney, Michael Walsh, declined comment on the separation agreement.
Report: Violent crime up, Wisconsin police officer numbers down
MADISON, Wis. — The number of police officers in Wisconsin’s largest cities declined over the past decade, while the violent crime rate went up, a report released Dec. 7 by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum showed.
The data runs contrary to national trends. While the number of officers in major cities has dropped at the same 3% rate as Wisconsin, violent crime in all U.S. cities also went down by double digits between 2008 and 2017, the report said. Violent crime rates in all U.S. cities dropped by 14.4%, while they went up 24% in Wisconsin’s 10 largest cities.
The Policy Forum stressed it was not suggesting a link between the drop in officers and the increase in violent crime. And while violent crime in Wisconsin went up over the past decade, the rate of all crime in the 10 cities dropped more than 28%.
DA: No charges against Wisconsin officers in shooting
No officers will be charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a bar near Sparta in western Wisconsin last month, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said the officers’ actions were lawful and reasonable.
Authorities were called Nov. 5 to the Cotter Pin in Leon. A woman called 911 from the bar, saying her husband had choked her at their home and had put a loaded gun to his head.
Michael Nguyen was found outside the bar and ignored commands to drop his gun, according to the investigation. Nguyen smashed a bar window and fired a round. An officer shot Nguyen as the suspect came out from behind a State Patrol squad car.
Croninger said Nguyen’s actions “left law enforcement officers with no other choice than to use deadly force against him.
Many Wisconsin cities are grappling with how to pay for additional officers in the face of other pressing budget needs. In Milwaukee, the city’s 2020 budget cuts 60 police officers. And the Madison budget adds three officers, short of the 12 sought by the chief.
The report showed that seven of the 10 Wisconsin cities had fewer sworn officers per 10,000 people in 2018 than in 2008. That drop came despite population growth in all of the largest cities except Racine.
Illinois approves 2 more marijuana cultivation centersSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois has approved two more marijuana cultivation centers ahead of the start of legal recreational sales next year, officials announced Tuesday.
The two sites, located in Albion and Shelbyville, brings the total number of cultivation centers in the state to 16, officials said. Initially, only cultivation centers that have been licensed to grow medical marijuana can able to apply for recreational use.
The other approved Illinois centers are located in cities including Aurora, Dwight and Joliet.
Recreational sales begin Jan. 1.
Legislation signed earlier this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker allows those who are 21 and older possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.
State officials have estimated cannabis sales could generate $250 million for Illinois by 2022.
Michigan recently began legal sales of recreational marijuana after voters approved it last year. Officials there said sales totaled about $1.6 million in the inaugural week of business at the first retail shops in Michigan.
Indiana man identified long after fire at Illinois houseDANVILLE, Ill. — An Indiana man has been identified as the person who died in a fire in an east-central Illinois house more than a year ago, authorities said.
The fire in Danville occurred in November 2018. But human remains weren’t discovered until October, Vermilion County coroner Jane McFadden said Thursday.
The remains were identified as Timothy Duncan, 52, of Covington, Ind. McFadden said he died from smoke inhalation.
Duncan attended Purdue University and enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting, according to an online obituary posted by Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Indiana
Study shows higher levels of carcinogen near Waukegan plantWAUKEGAN, Ill. — People living near a suburban Chicago medical equipment sterilization facility face higher cancer risks from toxic air pollution, a new study found.
The University of Illinois study found that participants who lived near the Medline Industries plant in Waukegan had higher levels of the cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide in their blood than those who lived farther away, The Chicago Tribune reported.
“Facilities emitting dangerous chemicals like ethylene oxide should not be located near homes, schools, businesses, parks or other areas frequently used by the public,” said Susan Buchanan, UIC researcher who oversaw the testing.
Ethylene oxide, also known as EtO, can cause DNA to mutate and trigger breast cancer, leukemia and lymphomas, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
A Medline spokesman said no conclusions can be drawn from the limited sampling “since the raw data, methodology or official summary from the UIC researchers has not been released.”
Though the company has limited ethylene oxide emissions to 150 pounds annually, down from 3,058 pounds it reported in 2014, complying with a new state permit to reduce its emissions, community activists say the continuous exposure only increases their cumulative risk of developing cancer.
They are pushing Gov. J.B. Pritzker to crack down on Medline with the same legal authority he did with another sterilization facility that closed permanently in September.
Tea Tanaka, co-founder of the group Stop EtO and who lives 4 miles from Medline, was among the volunteers in the UIC study. The concentration of ethylene oxide in her blood was among the highest of the study participants.
“If this (UIC) study doesn’t do it, I’m not sure how else to convey to legislators and Gov. Pritzker that their inaction is harming us for corporate profits,” Tenaka said.
Police: 8-year-old girl shot, wounded
An 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in an apparently random shooting in Milwaukee, police said.
The girl was inside a home when she was struck Wednesday afternoon, police said. The girl was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WISN-TV reports no arrests have been made.