One of three companies that plans to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa has paid landowners about $200 million to build on their properties, and the company won’t get that money back if the plan fails.
“We write them 100% of that contract, and that is theirs,” said Lee Blank, the chief executive of Summit Carbon Solutions. “And in the event that it doesn’t — the project doesn’t come to fruition — that money was just a cost of trying to do the business. And that’s different than our competition.”
It’s an enticement that has helped the company ink land easements for half of its proposed route through Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, Blank said. About 680 miles of the route is in Iowa, in 29 western and northern counties.
The plan is to install equipment at more than 30 ethanol plants to capture carbon dioxide and pump it deep into the ground in North Dakota. The plants benefit through federal tax credits for carbon sequestration and by being able to sell their fuels for a premium in low-carbon fuel markets.
Blank said Summit has agreements with the plants to take a cut of their increased revenue, but he declined to reveal the percentage.
The project was launched by Bruce Rastetter, an influential agricultural entrepreneur and chief executive of Summit Agricultural Group in Alden. Blank said there are a handful of other major investors, including two private equity funds, an Oklahoma oil and gas company and a South Korean conglomerate.
Summit is the furthest along in the state’s hazardous liquid pipeline permit process. It petitioned the Iowa Utilities Board for a permit in January, and the board is poised to meet Dec. 13 to help finalize a procedural schedule, including a public hearing date.
That hearing might last for weeks, and Summit wants it to be set for March. The company seeks final approval from the board in June and plans to start construction in August or September of 2023, Blank said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.