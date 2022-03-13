Oklahoma man gets 5 years for killing brother-in-law in Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the beating death of his brother-in-law outside a Sioux City motel.
Jordan Kaesemeyer, 36, of Marlow, Okla., was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter for the June 2020 death of Justin Morrison, also of Oklahoma, the Sioux City Journal reported. Assault and willful injury counts were dismissed in exchange for his plea.
Police have said the two men were part of a construction crew erecting a cell tower in the area and were staying at the Palmer House Motel when they got into a fight. Investigators determined that Kaesemeyer punched Morrison in the face, and when Morrison bent over to pick up his hat, Kaesemeyer kicked Morrison in the face with a steel-toed work boot.
Morrison refused to seek medical attention and was later found dead on his motel bed.
Kaesemeyer was married to the sister of Morrison’s wife. He was arrested in November 2020.
Iowa City man pleads guilty in fatal apartment shooting
IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man inside a crowded Iowa City apartment last year.
Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years in prison for the death of 19-year-old Quincy Russom, The Cedar Rapids Gazette Hamed was originally charged with first-degree murder after Russom’s death on Feb. 12, 2021.
reported. Police said Hamed was one of several people inside the apartment when Russom was killed as part of a robbery. The shooting was not reported for more than 30 minutes, police said.
Hamed must serve a minimum of 35 years of the 50-year sentence before being eligible for parole. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Russom’s estate.
He will be sentenced May 6.
Mazin M. Mohamedali, 21, a Black Lives Matter movement leader who lived at the apartment where Russom was killed, faces a charge of interfering with the investigation.
A criminal complaint alleges Mohamedali waited to call 911, gave police false information and deleted the call history and Snapchat from his phone during the investigation.
Mohamedali is charged with accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor. His trial is set May 10.
1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one man died and another was injured after someone fired shots out of a vehicle striking them.
The Journal Sentinel reported that the incident occurred in the 400 block of West North Avenue near the intersection of North Avenue and North Holton Street around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 31-year-old man died and a 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
La Crosse officials to spend another $25,000 on bottled water
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The city council in La Crosse has decided to spend another $25,000 on bottled water for town of Campbell residents with PFAS-contaminated wells.
The La Crosse Tribune reported Friday that the council voted Thursday to pull the money from the city’s contingency fund. The move was approved without discussion.
More than 500 private wells in Campbell on French Island are contaminated with PFAS chemicals, man-made compounds found in cooking ware and firefighting foam. The pollution has been traced to the city’s airport, which is located on French Island. The city has already spent about $15,000 on bottled water for the town.
PFAS pollution has become a problem around the state, with contamination reported in Madison, Marinette and Wausau.
The state Department of Natural Resources policy board last month adopted rules restricting PFAS chemicals in drinking and surface waters. The rules need legislative approval before they can take effect.
The DNR board scrapped a plan to limit the chemicals in well water amid concerns about the cost of replacing wells and installing treatment equipment.