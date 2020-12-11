News in your town

Iowa news in brief

GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans

Johnson called 'scum' for considering challenge to election

Sen. Durbin poised for key Biden role on judges, immigration

Wayward wallaroo rescued from river after chase in Illinois

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin courts to consider Trump's election lawsuits

Troopers fatally shoot driver following pursuit in Wisconsin

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

Iowa posts 123 more deaths as state prepares for vaccine

Employee found dead in silo at Wisconsin mill

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

Police arrest man in shooting of teen near Iowa Capitol

Johnson touts alternative COVID-19 treatments at hearing

Evers says he would 'absolutely' take COVID vaccine

Iowa reporting change adds 177 to virus death toll, may rise

Illinois governor ramps up talk about vaccine safety

Illinois coroner buys refrigerated trailer as virus surges

Raises of 2% and 2.5% requested for all UW System employees

Former Iowa State star Morris agrees to 3-year, $27 million extension with Nuggets

Police arrest man in shooting of teen near Iowa Capitol

Charges filed against Wisconsin parents following death of infant

Chicago alderman breaks indoor dining rules in his eateries

Illinois funeral home sued for allegedly giving wrong ashes

Iowa news in brief

Republicans defy Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol

The Latest: Panthers place 8 on COVID-19 list, shut facility

Report: Wisconsin spending could exceed revenue by $373 million

Woman killed, 4 others injured in crash in central Iowa

Illinois funeral home sued for allegedly giving wrong ashes

Illinois fire marshal warns of fire risk posed by holiday decorations

Woman shot in leg on state property near Iowa Capitol

Iowa news in brief

Turkey farmers reflect on virus that hit flocks 5 years ago

3 years later, dog reunited with owners

Illinois Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider resigning

Campaign aims to create more opportunities for residents

1 dead, 2 injured after multiple stabbings in Hudson