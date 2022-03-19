Wisconsin authorities crack 2009 ‘Baby Theresa’ cold case
JUNEAU, Wis. — Authorities in Wisconsin say the cold case of “Baby Theresa” — whose body was found in 2009 — has been solved after 13 years.
Dodge County authorities said Friday that DNA samples from the baby helped them track down the girl’s mother. They used DNA from genealogy services to narrow down the baby’s likely relatives.
Test results identified the mother as Karin Luttinen of Milwaukee, and her partner as the baby’s father. She is charged with concealing the death of a child. Tests determined the baby was likely stillborn.
Luttinen, 45, made an initial court appearance Friday and posted a $2,500 cash bond, WLUK-TV reported.
“Baby Theresa” was found April 29, 2009, in the Village of Theresa. Her body was found in a trash bag about 3 miles from what is now Interstate 41.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators talked to Luttinen in March 2021. She admitted giving birth at home, but said she was in denial that she was pregnant. She said she put the baby’s body in a garbage bag and then drove “aimlessly” on what was then U.S. Highway 41. She told investigators she found a wooded area and left the baby’s body in the bag there.
About a month after the baby was discovered, community members paid for her burial and held a funeral.
Ex-Chicago alderman sentenced to 13 months
CHICAGO — A former Chicago alderman has been sentenced to 13 months in prison after pleading guilty to spending cash from a political fund on vacations, jewelry and other personal expenses.
Before he sentenced Ricardo Munoz on Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Kness told the former six-term 22nd Ward alderman that if he allowed him to avoid prison, the community “would draw the wrong message, and a negative message.”
“People need to get the message that public figures are held to a higher standard. And if you didn’t want to be held to a higher standard, you shouldn’t run six times for alderman,” Kness added.
Munoz pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering, admitting to stealing nearly $38,000 from the Progressive Reform Caucus, for which he served as chairman and performed the duties of its treasurer. He used the money for personal expenses, including a family member’s college tuition, jewelry, clothing and vacations.
Prosecutors filed a motion in December asking that Munoz serve a one-year prison sentence.
A lawyer for Munoz, Richard Kling, noted in court that Munoz had paid back all but $6,891 of the stolen funds, which the judge ordered him to pay in restitution.
Munoz, who announced his retirement from the City Council in 2018, is the latest in a long line of Chicago City Council members convicted of federal crimes.
Patrick Daley Thompson, a grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors, was convicted by a federal jury last month of tax crimes and making false statements. The conviction cost Thompson, who is set for sentencing on July 6, his seat on the council.