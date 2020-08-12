Iowa sheriff’s deputy dies in accidental off-duty shooting
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities say an off-duty Iowa sheriff’s deputy has died in an accidental shooting.
The Ottumwa Police Department said in a news release that officers responded Tuesday morning and found that 35-year-old Brian Rainey had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.
WHO-TV reports that the deputy with the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office died from his injuries.
Police say the firearm was discharged accidentally.
Missing toddler found in WisconsinWINTER, Wis. — The search for a missing toddler in northern Wisconsin has ended with her safe return.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 3-year-old Abby Ladwig has been found, but did not yet provide details on the successful search.
The girl was last seen about 6:30 pm. Sunday outside her home in Winter. Her mother, Lisa Koch, said her daughter had been playing outside and wandered off. Authorities believe she may have followed the family dog into some woods.
Law enforcement and scores of volunteers searched the family’s 40 acres of land following her disappearance.