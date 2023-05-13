Wisconsin middle-schooler killed while waiting to board bus
EXCELSIOR, Wis. — A middle-school student waiting to board a school bus in Wisconsin was struck and killed Friday by a pickup truck that failed to slow down in time, authorities said.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said the student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg was fatally injured about 7:20 a.m. along Highway 23/33 in the Town of Excelsior, northwest of Madison.
Recommended for you
The sheriff’s office said a Reedsburg school bus had stopped to pick up the student on the highway’s north side when the pickup’s driver failed to slow down in time and sideswiped the bus, striking the student, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the pickup ended up in a roadside ditch.
No one on the school bus was hurt, while the pickup’s driver suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
Authorities did not immediately release any information about the pickup’s driver or the student, whose family members were being notified.
Superintendent Roger Rindo informed parents at the school, describing a student’s death as “a truly devastating time for our entire community,” WISC-TV reported.
Hundreds of police among mourners for Wisconsin deputy
HUDSON, Wis. — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states joined other mourners in paying final respects Friday to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop.
The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising was held in the gymnasium of Hudson High School while a montage of photos from her life were shown on a large screen overhead. Leising’s family, including her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler, stood to the side of the casket, hugging visitors.
Mourners included a large delegation from the Pennington County, S.D., Sheriff’s Office, where Leising worked before moving to St. Croix County last year.
After the funeral, a law enforcement procession was scheduled to take her casket from the high school in Hudson to a church in Baldwin.
Leising, 29, was slain May 6 in Glenwood, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis. Leising and the driver she pulled over, Jeremiah Johnson, were discussing field sobriety tests when he drew a handgun and shot her, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has said. She discharged her weapon three times, but none of the rounds hit Johnson before he fled to a nearby wooded area. Leising was pronounced dead at a hospital.
An hour after the shooting, an officer heard a gunshot in the woods. Johnson, 34, killed himself, investigators said.
Leising’s death was the third fatal shooting of an on-duty law enforcement officer in western Wisconsin in a month, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
2 men dead, 3 other people wounded in Chicago shooting
CHICAGO — Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side early Thursday evening, authorities said.
A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot, police said. Their names were not immediately released.
The injured included a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman being treated at other hospitals, officials said. The boy and the woman both were shot in the arm.
The five victims were standing outside when two people with guns got out of a vehicle and opened fire toward the group, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.