Election 2024 Republicans Iowa
Buy Now

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence talks with moderator Tucker Carlson (left) during the Family Leadership Summit on Friday in Des Moines.

 Charlie Neibergall

DES MOINES — As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can become serious challengers to former President Donald Trump.

The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with expectations that he would quickly become Trump’s top rival. For now, however, he has struggled to generate the enthusiasm that Trump commands from the GOP base, leaving it uncertain he will become the threat to the former president that he was billed to be.

Recommended for you