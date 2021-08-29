Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to take up mask challenge
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to take up a conservative legal group’s challenge to Dane County’s mask mandate.
In a 4-3 ruling issued Friday afternoon, the court refused to exercise its own jurisdiction over the recent public health order, instead leaving it up to the state’s lower courts to consider any future legal challenges first, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty challenged the mask mandate in a lawsuit on behalf of Sun Prairie resident Bryant Stempski against Dane County and Madison, their joint public health department, and the department’s director, Janel Heinrich, asking the court to “declare the relevant county and city ordinances unconstitutional.”
Under Dane County’s order, everyone age 2 and older must wear a face covering when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household, could be present. The mandate remains in effect until Sept. 16.
The four justices in the majority did not provide further elaboration on the court’s order. The three dissenting justices, all conservatives, argued the court had refused its responsibility to determine “what the law is” and what authority public health officials have to issue compulsory mandates.
Women to lead Rockford fire and police departments
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Women will serve as chiefs of the Rockford police and fire departments, marking a first for each department in the city’s history.
The city’s Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously this past week to hire Carla Redd to lead the Rockford Police Department and Michele Pankow as the city’s next Fire Department chief.
Mayor Tom McNamara said he “could not be more proud or more excited” to work with the new leaders, who each have served in their Rockford departments since the 1990s.
Redd is currently serving as assistant deputy chief. She joined the police department in 1998 and has worked as a patrol officer, detective and sergeant. In 2015, she became the first Black woman to hold a command rank as a lieutenant.
Pankow joined the fire department in 1992 and in 2016 became the first woman to become a division chief for the department. She most recently has been division chief of operations.
Redd replaces former Chief Dan O’Shea, who resigned in April after five years in the post. Former Fire Chief Derek Bergsten announced in March he was leaving the department after 12 years to become chief for a Colorado community.
Iowa Supreme Court requires masks at courthouses
DES MOINES, Iowa — An order issued by the Iowa Supreme Court will require everyone entering any Iowa courthouse to wear a face covering, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that in the order issued Friday, Chief Judge Susan Larson Christensen said the court is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of the virus with “its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts.”
Christensen said the court reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the wearing of masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.
All of Iowa now has high or substantial community transmission of the virus, according to the CDC. State officials said Thursday that more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Iowa in the past week.
Harvest could see extremes on both sides
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rainfall has been below normal across Iowa this year, but agricultural experts say the overall picture isn’t that bleak heading into the harvest season.
Still, the Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said this year’s harvest could be one of extremes.
The most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture report estimates that Iowa farmers will harvest a record 570 million bushels of soybeans and a healthy 2.4 billion bushels of corn. But Naig said farmers could see some significant yield losses in northwest and north-central Iowa because of too little rain; and in southeast Iowa, because of too much rain.
Overall, nearly 60% of Iowa is experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.