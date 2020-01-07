Waukesha County Courthouse closed due to bomb threat
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Courthouse and Administration Building were closed Monday because of a bomb threat, according to county officials.
Sheriff Eric Severson said an arrest was made late Monday afternoon, but provided no further details.
Severson said an anonymous person called WITI-TV to say there were five bombs planted that would detonate Monday morning. Station personnel called the sheriff’s department. Severson said dispatchers also got a similar call minutes later and the buildings were evacuated.
Snowmobilers who died on Oneida County lake identified
RHINELANDER, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials have identified the snowmobilers who died in an Oneida County lake.
Two snowmobilers died and a third survived after their sleds hit open water on Lake Nokomis about 3 a.m. Sunday.
The men were on separate snowmobiles when they hit thin ice and then plunged into the water, Sheriff Grady Hartman said Monday
David Erdman, 31, of Hubertus, and Kurtis Shernell, 27,of Hustisford, died. Twenty-six-year-old Austin Zillmer, of Sussex, was able to make it out of the water and called 911. The sheriff did not know Zillmer’s condition.
Hartman said it’s not yet known whether alcohol was involved in the deaths.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lincoln County dive team, among other agencies.
Illinois will stop collecting on unpaid red-light tickets
CHICAGO — The state of Illinois will stop collecting fines against drivers who are ticketed after cameras catch them violating red lights, Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Monday.
Mendoza said poor and minority motorists appear to be most affected by the $100 tickets, which can double if not timely paid. She also noted a federal investigation of relationships between some communities and a red light vendor.
The new policy starts Feb. 6.
“This system is clearly broken,” Mendoza said. “I am exercising the moral authority to prevent state resources being used to assist a shady process that victimizes taxpayers.”
A 2012 state law allows local governments to use the comptroller’s office to collect debts. Unpaid traffic tickets, for example, can be deducted from tax refunds.
The state collected $11 million on behalf of 60 Chicago-area communities last year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Mendoza said communities can hire private debt collectors instead.
“I think it’s critical that the state’s collection mechanisms should not be hijacked by political insiders to profit from an enforcement system whose integrity is now being seriously questioned,” she said.
SafeSpeed LLC, which provides cameras, has denied wrongdoing.
“We don’t pay people off,” chief executive Nikki Zollar said in October.
The Associated Press