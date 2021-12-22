DES MOINES— Terry Branstad, Iowa’s former governor and the former U.S. ambassador to China, has formed a company to consult with business leaders and investors on how to conduct business between the U.S. and China.
Branstad will form the Branstad Churchill Group with Steve Churchill, his chief of staff in China when he was ambassador.
Branstad said in a statement posted on the firm’s website that the company will offer planning, government and regulatory analysis, political insight, data security and privacy analysis, market entry strategy and other services to clients.
Branstad, a Republican, was appointed ambassador by former President Donald Trump and left the position last year.
Since then he has served as a consultant to Iowa businessman Bruce Rastetter, who owns an Ames company, Summit Carbon Solutions. The company is trying to build a $4.5 billion pipeline to sequester carbon from corn ethanol plants across 30 Iowa counties, using eminent domain to obtain the use of some cropland.
DES MOINES — An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned Tuesday on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison.
Leo Christopher Kelly, 36, of Cedar Rapids, who has been free on pretrial release, appeared via video for his arraignment. His attorney, Kira West, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
The most serious of the seven charges Kelly faces is obstruction of an official proceeding. Two other charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are misdemeanors carrying up to six months in prison.
A plea agreement apparently is no longer under consideration, according to the information that prosecutor Michael Gordon James provided Judge Royce Lamberth during the hearing.
Former diner owner convicted of sex trafficking
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A longtime Iowa business owner convicted of using his diner in sex trafficking and drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Hershal J. Ratliff, 71, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in July of six counts of human trafficking and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.
Council Bluffs police launched an investigation in August 2019 after a 14-year-old reported that Ratliff had made inappropriate sexual comments and advances. The U.S. Attorney’s office for southern Iowa said several other people were later identified as being victimized by Ratliff while they were in high school.
Federal prosecutors say that from 2012 through 2019, Ratliff used his Jimmy’s All-American Diner and rental properties to groom and recruit victims. A news release on Monday said Ratliff “convinced them to engage in various sex acts with him and his friends for money, alcohol, or drugs.”
Man convicted of killing woman, 2 children
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man has been found guilty of killing a woman and her two children, months after another jury failed to reach a verdict.
KCCI-TV reports that Marvin Esquivel Lopez on Monday was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter, Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and 5-year-old son, Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.
The April trial for Lopez ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the killing of Flores-Rodriguez, but not for the children.
Flores-Rodriguez and her children had arrived in Iowa from Honduras about five months before their deaths and lived with Lopez and his family.
Esquivel Lopez’s wife testified that she saw him shoot Flores-Rodriguez twice in the head after the two had argued.
Esquivel Lopez testified that Flores-Rodriguez had killed her children and then threatened to kill him.