Iowa man sentenced to life for killing roommate with machete
AMES, Iowa — An 57-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate during a fight over the cost of a video game.
David Sean Hunter, of Ames, was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder in the November 2019 death of 37-year-old Christopher Swalwell, The Ames Tribune reports.
The stabbing happened after Hunter gave Swalwell his credit card information in order to create an account for a game on Swalwell’s Xbox. While Hunter thought the charge would be $1, the charge was actually $15.99.
Assistant Story County attorney Tiffany Meredith said Hunter was so angry over the charge that he went to confront Swalwell in his room. When Swalwell responded that he was sleeping, Meredith said that Hunter brought in a kukri machete and “picked a fight.”
Swalwell sustained around 40 hits from the knife, according to the state medical examiner.
Swalwell’s mother, Nancy Croker, said in a statement that was read in court that her son “was butchered” over nothing.
“Sixteen miserable dollars,” Croker lamented.
Hunter immediately appealed. His attorney Christopher Kragnes had argued in court Friday that his client has always said he acted in self-defense.
“He’s not denying that Mr. Swalwell died at his hands, he has just maintained that he was justified,” Kragnes said.
Chicago woman sues park district over son’s lake drowning
CHICAGO — The mother of a Chicago teenager who drowned in Lake Michigan last month is suing the Chicago Park District, alleging that his death could have been prevented if flotation devices had been available along the city’s lakefront.
Maria Diaz’s wrongful death lawsuit alleges that bystanders searched to no avail for flotation devices to help her 19-year-old son, Miguel Cisneros, as he was drowning Aug. 22 off a pier at Toby Prinz Beach Park.
She also alleges in the suit filed last week that prior to her son’s death, the park district had agreed to place 140 water rescue stations along Chicago’s lakefront, including a station at or near the beach or pier at Tobey Prinz Beach Park.
Park District spokesperson Michele Lemons said the agency would not comment on active litigation.
Cisneros drowned off Pratt Pier in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood after jumping off the pier for a swim. Earlier this month, the city park district placed two sanctioned life rings at Prinz Beach Park, including one at Pratt Pier.
But Diaz said one life ring at Pratt Pier isn’t enough and she wants life rings installed along the city’s entire waterfront.
“This is not only about Miguel,” she said. “It’s about preventing other families from going through this tragedy.”
Cisneros, who lived in Brighton Park, was a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep and he was set to start his sophomore year at Columbia University this fall.
Woman gets 75 years in prison for killing boyfriend’s son
PEKIN, Ill. — An Illinois woman accused of resenting a boyfriend’s 4-year-old son was sentenced to 75 years in prison for killing the boy.
Lesli Jett was portrayed as a selfish drug abuser who didn’t like being at the East Peoria home with Tate Thurman. The boy had multiples bruises and abrasions when he died in 2020.
“The defendant is manipulative, dishonest, untrustworthy, parasitic, cold, self-centered and cruel,” Assistant State’s Attorney Mara Mishler told the judge Friday.
Jett, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder in July. Her sentence was enhanced by the age of the victim, the Journal Star reported.
The boy’s dad, Jeremy Thurman, said Jett, who had her own 2-year-old child in the home, seemed loving.
“All the while, she was hiding malicious behavior,” Thurman said. “I have struggled to come to terms knowing I will never hear Tate say, ‘Daddy, I love you.’”
Jett has insisted she’s innocent. She gave a letter to the judge but didn’t speak in court.
“The fact that she’s not showing remorse ... doesn’t necessarily help her here today,” Tazewell County Judge Paul Gilfillan said.