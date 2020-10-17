3 face drug-related charges following chainsaw incident
SPENCER —The Clay County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant last week at a residence on 270th Avenue near Gillett Grove. The warrant stemmed from a report that 30-year-old Jaykie Harrington was chasing his ex-girlfriend around the property with a chainsaw threatening her. Harrington also allegedly choked a 5-year-old child during the assault.
During the execution of the search warrant, 24-year-old Hayley Byerly and 34-year-old Caleb Brewer were located at the residence along with Harrington. Harrington was charged with going armed with intent, domestic abuse assault second offense, child endangerment causing bodily injury, child endangerment-substantial risk, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance third offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brewer is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Byerly is charged with possession of a controlled substance third offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All are being held at the Clay County Jail. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Drug and Narcotics Enforcement.
Council Bluffs police say they have solved cold case
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Police in the western Iowa town of Council Bluffs believe they’ve solved a killing that happened more than two decades ago.
Council Bluffs police on Friday announced the arrest of a 52-year-old Montana man in connection with the 1999 death of Kimberly M. Ratliff. Police are seeking first-degree murder charges, but court records indicate that formal charges have not been filed.
Ratliff’s body was found inside her vehicle on Jan. 12, 1999. She was 22.
Police said in a news release that the suspect is now a resident of Fairfield, Mont., but was living in Council Bluffs at the time of the killing. He is jailed in Montana pending extradition to Iowa.
Des Moines man accused of impersonating officer
DES MOINES — A Des Moines man is accused of impersonating a police officer and displaying a stun gun after pulling over a car.
Dewey Moraine, 54, is charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and one count of impersonating a public official.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A criminal complaint says Moraine flashed his lights to get the victim to stop. The complaint says Moraine “sparked” a stun gun while yelling at the victim to exit the vehicle.
A witness told police Moraine made statements about being a police officer. Police say they found two stun guns and a black air soft pistol in Moraine’s vehicle.
STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University was under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday night after a suspicious individual carrying a pellet gun was seen on campus.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, SLPD was called to the BVU campus for a report of a suspicious person. Officers were informed by campus security that a male wearing a backpack had been seen inside Edson Hall with what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun. When confronted by campus security, the suspect fled southbound on foot.
A short time later, a police officer observed the suspect walking in Sunset Park in Storm Lake. When officers attempted to approach the individual, he fled down the bank toward the lakefront. A Storm Lake Police K-9 and a drone from the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department were used in the search.
At around 10:36 p.m., officers located and arrested 19-year-old Ryan Anthony Haynes, of Storm Lake. Haynes was charged with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries sustained when he fell onto rocks after jumping off the bank at the lake.
After he was released from the medical center, Haynes was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail and held on $300 bond.
Officers recovered a pellet gun and a container of prescription pills at the scene. The shelter-in-place order at BVU was lifted at 11:05 p.m.
Car crashes into Des Moines restaurant
DES MOINES — Des Moines police are investigating after a car slammed into a restaurant.
The accident happened Thursday night when the vehicle struck Aberlardo’s Mexican Restaurant. Police have not disclosed if anyone was hurt.
Pieces of the car were on the ground outside the restaurant, which is now boarded up. It’s unclear when it will reopen.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
SPENCER — The Spencer Police Department announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Coty Wolthuis and 40-year-old Jason Archer, both of Spencer, had turned themselves in regarding the Feb. 14 robbery of a Casey’s General Store, ending an eight-month investigation.
According to criminal complaints and affidavits against Wolthuis, she was an employee at the store and allegedly conspired with Archer, her boyfriend, to rob the gas station. The affidavits allege that Wolthuis had admitted to finishing her shift at Casey’s and not taking the $2,000 deposit to the bank, instead keeping it.
Wolthuis and Archer planned “on putting any other employees present in the freezer of the business.”
Immediately following the robbery, court documents state Wolthuis then drove Archer and dropped him off with the money — approximately $3,000 — then reported to police that she had been robbed at gunpoint and did not know the suspect.
Wolthuis was charged with theft second degree, a Class D felony; conspiracy to commit a felony, a Class C felony; and false reports, a serious misdemeanor. Archer is charged with theft second degree, a Class D felony; burglary third degree, a Class D felony; and conspiracy to commit a felony, a Class D felony.
The Spencer Police Department was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.