Iowa to expand coronavirus testing to anyone who wants one
DES MOINES — All Iowa residents who believe they need a coronavirus test can now get one, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday, a day after she announced that more businesses and meeting places could reopen.
Reynolds said the expanded testing is especially important as more Iowans return to work. Iowans who want a test must fill out an assessment at the TestIowa website.
Reynolds on Wednesday announced the opening of movie theaters, museums and zoos as of today and said bars can reopen at 50% capacity next week. Restaurants and some other businesses were allowed to reopen last Friday.
Reynolds continued to defend her relaxation of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus by saying the state is equipped to monitor and contain any virus outbreaks that may occur.
The state reported 19 additional deaths Thursday, boosting the state total to 400. There were more than 400 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.
The virus has been identified in all but one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Nursing homes and communities with meatpacking plants have been hit the hardest.
“We have never said that nobody would ever, that we were going to prevent people from getting COVID-19. That’s unrealistic and unobtainable. What we have to do is learn to live with it and manage the virus. We have to get things back to normal,” she said.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo announced that as of June 1 school districts can voluntarily choose to hold summer school activities including drama and robotics programs. She also said high school summer baseball and softball will be allowed to begin with social distancing limits in place.
Shooting in Milwaukee park leaves teen critically woundedMILWAUKEE — A shooting on the basketball courts of a Milwaukee park has left a teenager critically wounded.
Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dineen Park.
Sheriff’s deputies and Milwaukee police responded to 911 calls and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
Authorities say there were about 20 people in the area at the time. The shooter has not been arrested.
Iowa unemployment claims drop but remain at historic levelDES MOINES — Fewer people filed for unemployment last week in Iowa compared to the week prior, but remained historically elevated as the country deals with the economic fallout of coronavirus pandemic.
A report released Thursday the by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed 13,040 new claims filed between May 10 and May 16. That was drop from the previous week, when 16,735 people filed unemployment claims in Iowa.
More than 187,000 have filed for unemployment since the outbreak began, officials said, and nearly $51 million in unemployment insurance benefits has been paid out.
Those industries with the most claims last week included manufacturing, which saw nearly 4,700 claims; health care and social assistance, with 1,216 claims; retail, with 827; and hotels and food service, with 785. More than 1,250 claims last week came from the self-employed, independent contractors and other unspecified industries.
Woman charged with stabbing husband’s girlfriendAn Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband’s girlfriend allegedly shouted “He don’t belong to you” during the attack, according to court papers.
Michelle Lee Boat, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the death Tuesday of 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough, The Des Moines Register reported. She also faces charges for allegedly abusing her estranged husband and violating a no-contact order several times over the past two months.
Pella police said in a criminal complaint that Boat was recorded on camera following Mondabough to an apartment complex before the stabbing.
Mondabough, of Ottumwa, was found slumped in a car, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Michelle Boat and her husband, Nicholas, have been married 20 years but the two separated in March. He was dating Mondabough, court records said.
Officers were called to an apartment complex in Pella on reports of a fight in a nearby alley, according to a criminal complaint.
A person standing outside the car where two people were tussling allegedly shouted “He don’t belong to you,” before leaving in a car, a witness told police. Investigators tracked down a car matching the description to Boat’s home.
Pritzker activates Guard to help prepare for floodingSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated nearly 60 Illinois National Guard soldiers and ordered additional steps by the state to prepare for projected flooding along the Illinois River and other streams.
The National Weather Service forecasts the Illinois River will reach major flood stage Saturday morning at Meredosia, about 50 miles west of Springfield, and continue to rise through the middle of next week. Without additional flood protection, water could flow over several levees and flood roads, threatening Meredosia’s 980 residents, Pritzker said.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has begun sandbagging to help communities along the river, and Pritzker has issued a state disaster proclamation for Grundy, Pike, Scott and Morgan counties. The declaration will ensure state support to communities that are shoring up local levees.
“I have directed all agencies in my administration to doing everything possible to help local communities prepare for and respond to the potential flood risks presented in the current forecast,” Pritzker said.
IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said “in the coming days, flash flooding will be a concern as we see additional precipitation fall on already saturated soils.”