Waterloo firefighter rappels into icy river to save woman
WATERLOO, Iowa — A woman is alive after being pulled from an icy Iowa river by a rappelling firefighter.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that it isn’t yet known how the woman ended up in the Cedar River in Waterloo. A passerby called 911 around 7:35 p.m. Monday after hearing her yelling from under the Park Avenue Bridge.
Firefighters tossed her a rope with a loop, which kept her in place and prevented her from floating over the dam only yards away. Firefighter Chris Roth then used a second line to rappel into the river while another crew launched a rescue boat.
Roth helped the woman into the boat, which ferried her to a waiting ambulance. Her condition on Tuesday wasn’t immediately known.
Battalion Chief Troy Luck said crews have practiced rappelling from the bridge numerous times during training, but this was the first time they have used it in an actual rescue.
Evers: Voters should decide if Milwaukee DA keeps job
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers says voters should decided whether Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor keeps his job.
A group of Milwaukee taxpayers has filed a complaint with Evers demanding he remove District Attorney John Chisholm from his post. Chisholm has taken intense criticism for allowing his office to recommend $1,000 cash bail for Darrell Brooks after he allegedly ran over the mother of his child with his SUV in November. Days after he posted the bail he allegedly drove the SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others. Republicans say the low bail enabled the parade attack.
Chisholm has acknowledged the bail was too low but called it an “oversight.” He said the assistant prosecutor handling the case was overworked and inexperienced.
Evers told WDJT-TV for a story published Monday that his office is reviewing the complaint and committed to launching an investigation if the complaint did indeed come from Milwaukee taxpayers. But he said he’d rather see voters decide Chisholm’s fate instead of “kicking someone out of office.”
Both Evers and Chisholm are Democrats.
Off-duty Chicago officer shoots man amid exchange of gunfire
CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and critically wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire after the man tried to rob him on the city’s South Side, police said.
The man approached the officer about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood and tried the rob the officer, said Tom Ahern, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.
The two exchanged gunfire and the man was hit, Ahern said. Fire officials said he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The officer was not injured, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.
Police did not immediately released additional details on the shooting, which is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
Ahern said the officer will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, a routine step following police-involved shootings.
Evers pardons 30 more people, raises pardon total to 337
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he’s pardoned 30 more people, raising his pardon total to 337 over his three years in office.
Evers has now surpassed the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years in office. Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum issued 262 pardons before Doyle took office. Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms before Evers defeated him in 2018.
A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often say clemency makes them more attractive to employers.
Most of the pardons Evers issued Tuesday involved low-level drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, fleeing an officer, theft and a home invasion.
Former deputy gets settlement in paternal leave dispute
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former Linn County sheriff’s deputy and his lawyers will receive more than $500,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed claiming that he was harassed and discriminated against because he took paternity leave.
Scott Becker filed a federal lawsuit against the county last year. He said co-workers who didn’t want to cover his shifts while he was on paternity leave in 2018 said he should ‘’feel guilty and ashamed” for taking time off to care for his newborn son, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Tuesday.
Becker will be paid $334,062 and Fiedler Law Firm in Des Moines will be paid $240,937, according to a settlement document. In the settlement, the county still disputes Becker’s allegations and he agreed not to seek employment with the sheriff’s office in the future.
Three to four co-workers were given weeklong suspensions for harassing Becker and others received written warnings, according to Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner, who said “at least one” training seminar on harassment was held.
Gardner previously told The Gazette he attributed the harassment to staffing problems at the Linn County Correctional Center, where employees were already working multiple 16-hour shifts during the week.
Prosecutors have charged more than 60 people in Kenosha protests
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors have now charged more than 60 people in connection with offenses committed during protests against police brutality and racism in Kenosha last year.
The Kenosha News reported Tuesday that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s office has filed more than 90 separate charges, including 70 felonies and 18 misdemeanors. Six cases involved juveniles. The felony counts include burglary, making threats against police or National Guard troops and destroying an ATM.
Protests engulfed Kenosha for several nights in August 2020 after a police officer shot Jacob Blake while Blake resisted arrest and was holding a knife following a domestic disturbance. Blake, who was wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant at the time, survived the shooting but was left paralyzed from the waist down.
U.S. Rep. Rush of Illinois reports breakthrough COVID-19 case
CHICAGO — Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement late Monday.
“I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms,” the Chicago Democrat said.
The 75-year-old cancer survivor said he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and recently received a booster shot.
Rush, who is serving his 15th term in Congress, underwent surgery in 2008 to remove a cancerous tumor from a salivary gland which was followed by months of chemotherapy treatment.
His district includes several South Side Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs.