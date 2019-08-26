Davenport making changes to prepare for future floods
DAVENPORT — The city of Davenport is considering changes in its landscaping near the Mississippi river to ensure that it has room for bigger barriers in future floods.
The Quad-City Times reports city officials are considering spending $180,000 to remove two road dividers filled with dirt and plants to make way for the bigger barriers.
After this summer’s record flooding that breached the city’s barrier, officials adjusted Davenport’s flood protection plan to build higher and heavier temporary flood walls whenever severe flooding is expected.
The road dividers that were installed in 2010 would be in the way of those plans. City officials hope the dividers will be removed by next spring.
Iowa soon getting electric vehicle charging stations
DES MOINES — MidAmerican Energy has announced its plans to erect fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in more than a dozen Iowa cities.
The Des Moines-based energy company says it plans to build the publicly-accessible stations, with two charging plugs per station, in 15 urban and rural communities. A DC fast-charger, also called a “Level 3” charger, can generally charge an electric vehicle in 20 to 45 minutes.
MidAmerican seeks to install the stations in Altoona, Avoca, Carroll, Clarinda, Davenport, Dexter, Early, Emmetsburg and Iowa City, as well as Fort Dodge, Little Sioux, Oskaloosa, Sheldon, Sioux City and Waterloo.
Once MidAmerican Energy selects site hosts, the company plans to begin building the stations by the end of the year.
Charging station hosts will set their own usage fees.
The crash remains under investigation.
Data: 4 coal plants worst polluters
CHICAGO — Vistra Energy has brokered a deal with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration to close four coal plants in Illinois, but the power company will continue to operate four other fossil fuel facilities that federal data indicates were its worst polluters in the state last year.
The remaining four coal plants were responsible for more than 80% of the asthma-triggering sulfur dioxide emitted by the company in Illinois last year, according to a Chicago Tribune analysis of federal data. The analysis also found that the plants produced about 60% of the company’s emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide and smog-forming nitrogen dioxide.
The four remaining plants are in Baldwin, Bartonville, Joppa and Newton.
Environmental activists say three of the four are so old that environmental regulators have exempted them from installing modern pollution-control equipment. People living near those coal plants will continue to be exposed to pollution at levels that would be illegal if the facilities were built today.“We are concerned about the workers and communities impacted by these announcements,” said Jack Darin, director of the Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club, a nonprofit group that has been fighting for years to ditch coal.
Closing the other four plants will nonetheless reduce the level of emissions that can take years off lives and cause lung damage, heart disease and respiratory ailments for people in Chicago and other downwind communities. It’s also expected to eliminate millions of pounds of carbon dioxide that the plants emit each year — equivalent to taking more than 1.3 million cars off the road.
The company employs about 1,000 people in Illinois, and the power plants contribute to the tax base of local communities.
About 300 workers will lose their jobs when the plants in Canton, Coffeen, Havana and Hennepin shut down this year, which was announced Wednesday.
“Even though today’s retirement announcements were inevitable ... they are nonetheless difficult to make,” said Curt Morgan, Vistra’s president and chief executive officer said Wednesday.
Boxing champion fights off attackers
CHICAGO — Chicago police say an amateur boxing champion successfully fought back attackers who tried to take her cellphone.
Twenty-six-year-old Claire Quinn was headed to the gym earlier this month when a man punched her in the head and demanded her phone.
Quinn is a Chicago Golden Gloves champion and told The Chicago Tribune she kept punching back with her right hand, while clutching her phone in her left. The attacker gave up.
Authorities said the man, and a teenager involved in the scheme, fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
Quinn said she suffered a concussion and is recuperating with family in Florida. She hopes to continue boxing in October.
Quinn took up boxing in 2015 after gaining weight following knee surgery. She’s a graduate of Chicago’s Columbia College.
2 dead after car hits building
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Authorities say two people are dead, including a 13-year-old girl, after a car crashed into a condominium building in northern Illinois.
The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported that the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Round Lake Beach. Authorities expect to conduct autopsies today.
Police say a 2006 Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound in a 25 mph zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed. A witness told police the car was speeding.
The girl and the driver were taken to an area hospital where both died as a result of their injuries.
Two condominium units were damaged.
No other injuries were reported.