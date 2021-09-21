Project begins to link lakes to restore marsh
CHICAGO — Work is getting underway to connect two lakes along the Illinois and Indiana border — a project that will one day restore wetlands, reduce flooding and allow fish to travel between Lake Michigan and marshland on Chicago’s Southeast Side.
Powderhorn Lake was built in the 1950s, primarily for fishing, and is part of the Cook County forest preserves. Through human engineering, it will be connected to Wolf Lake, which spans across the two states and eventually connects to Lake Michigan, the Chicago Tribune reported.
More than 100 acres of wetlands stand to benefit from the project. It’s a collaboration between the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, Audubon Great Lakes, Great Lakes Commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and part of an effort to protect or restore more than 250,000 acres in the next decade.
UW System campuses’ vaccination rates vary
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.
At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities. The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated.
Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
Hate crime charged in alleged assault
OAK PARK, Ill. — A 53-year-old man has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly hurled racial slurs and spit on a Black woman and her daughter before striking their vehicle with his own car outside a suburban Chicago grocery store, prosecutors said.
At a Sunday court hearing in which Alberto Friedmann was formally charged with a felony hate crime and aggravated assault, a judge ordered that he be released from custody on $2,500 bail, the Chicago Tribune reported.
At the hearing, prosecutors said that on Sept. 7 in Oak Park, Friedmann allegedly honked his horn at the car in which the woman and her 7-year-old daughter were sitting, climbed from his vehicle, yelled slurs at her, slammed her door shut and spit at her.
Prosecutors allege that Friedmann then struck the woman’s vehicle twice with his car.
At he hearing Friedmann’s attorney, John McNamara, said his client, a minority and a “child of immigrants,” denied that Friedmann used any racial language during the incident.
Fire leaves historic church in ruins
BEECHER, Ill. — A weekend fire heavily damaged a historic church in Chicago’s far southern suburbs that had appeared in the 2002 film “Road to Perdition.”
Officials said nearly a dozen fire departments responded to Sunday’s fire in the Will County village of Beecher, but by the time the flames were doused St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was in ruins.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Flames swept the church Sunday afternoon as members of the congregation were enjoying an Oktoberfest celebration in the parking lot.
Fire Chief Joseph Falaschetti told WLS-TV that the building dates to 1865 and is a total loss.