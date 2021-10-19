CHICAGO — A former Chicago college student was convicted Monday of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.
Thomas Osadzinski, 22, designed a computer code to help IS bypass programs designed to block the group’s propaganda, prosecutors said. The former DePaul University student, who was born in a Chicago suburb, was living in the city when he was arrested in 2019 during an FBI sting. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
His attorney, Joshua Herman, said during closing arguments that the case centered on the right to free speech and that Osadzinski had the right to watch and share the videos.
Prosecutors said Osadzinski worked in coordination with IS.
Jewelry merchants robbed after showing
NAPERVILLE — Some jewelry merchants have been robbed following a private showing in suburban Chicago.
The merchants were leaving the showing at a hotel late Saturday night in Naperville when they were confronted by three masked men, police said.
Cases of merchandise were taken by the masked men who fled in a van occupied by two other men.
No other details about the robbery or value of the merchandise taken were released by police.
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening after being shot Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The officer was shot in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the city’s north side around 3:30 p.m., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
Paramedics transported a male officer, about 60 years old, to the hospital, he said.
A suspect was in custody and a gun was recovered at the scene, police said.