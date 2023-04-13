Prosecutors rest case in Illinois utility corruption trial
CHICAGO — Prosecutors rested their side of the trial Wednesday against four people accused of seeking favors for Illinois’ largest electric utility by arranging $1.3 million in contracts and payments for associates of a powerful state politician.
Michael Madigan, the former House speaker, is not in court and faces his own separate trial. But he’s been a key part of the evidence presented over 17 days.
Longtime Madigan ally Ed Moody got more than $300,000 between 2012 and 2018 through ComEd’s contracts with various firms. He testified Tuesday that he believed the money was a reward for him to keep doing political work for the Chicago Democrat.
Moody denied doing much work for ComEd, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Defense attorneys tried to diminish Moody’s testimony by suggesting he was trying to please prosecutors and avoid being charged.
The four people on trial are former Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. All have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including bribery conspiracy.
Jurors heard a 2019 recorded phone call in which Pramaggiore suggested she wanted to end payments to Madigan’s allies but not until the end of the Legislature’s session.
“We do not want to get caught up in a, you know, disruptive battle where, you know, somebody gets their nose out of joint,” she said.
Pramaggiore said she plans to testify in her own defense.
Madigan was charged in 2022 with racketeering, bribery and other crimes. He’s denied wrongdoing. A year earlier, he resigned from the Legislature as the longest-serving House speaker in modern U.S. history amid speculation that he was a federal target.
The indictment accused Madigan, among other things, of reaping the benefits of private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spearheaded legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last year, announced on Wednesday that she is seeking a third term in battleground Wisconsin.
Baldwin, 60, said in a statement that she intends to continue fighting for the working class and families struggling with inflation, as well as opposing Wisconsin’s abortion ban.
No Republicans have announced they are running for Baldwin’s seat, which will be critical for Democrats to hold if they want to maintain control of the Senate.
The state’s Democratic Party chair, Ben Wikler, celebrated Baldwin’s announcement, saying, “No one works harder for Wisconsin families than Tammy Baldwin.” He said there was “a reason so many Republican politicians are hiding under a rug instead of running for U.S. Senate: They know that Wisconsinites trust Tammy Baldwin.”
Baldwin won her first local race at age 24 and in 1998 won a seat in the U.S. House to become the first woman Wisconsin voters sent to Congress. She was elected to the Senate in 2012, handing Republican former Gov. Tommy Thompson his first defeat in a statewide race, in a year when Barack Obama was also on the ballot.
Baldwin will be seeking another term in a presidential election year when turnout on both sides is likely to be high.
Already, the Wisconsin Republican Party was working Wednesday to tie Baldwin’s campaign to President Joe Biden, who’s facing low approval ratings with voters. Baldwin needs to explain her regularly “voting in lockstep with Joe Biden’s unpopular agenda,” said Rachel Reisner, the party’s communications director.
As speculation rises over who the GOP will back to challenge Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher has surfaced as a potential candidate. Gallagher, a Marine Corps veteran first elected to represent Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in 2017, has been an outspoken proponent of more aggressive China-focused policies as head of the House Select Committee on China. But when asked Wednesday whether Gallagher plans to enter the race, his spokesperson referenced Gallagher saying last month he was too busy with committee affairs to think about the 2024 election.
Wisconsin Republicans push stricter unemployment benefits
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are looking to create stricter rules for how long people can receive unemployment benefits and what they have to do to get them.
The package of unemployment bills up for public committee hearings on Wednesday was introduced after more than three-quarters of voters in the statewide April election supported a non-binding ballot question asking whether people should be required to look for work to receive government assistance.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed similar legislation in his last term, and it’s likely he will do the same this time around if the Republican-controlled Legislature passes the proposals.
One of the bills Republicans revived would tie the number of weeks someone is eligible for unemployment benefits to the statewide unemployment rate. Under the measure, people would only receive the current standard of 26 weeks of benefits if unemployment rates rise above 9%. That hasn’t happened since the 2008 financial crisis.
With current unemployment rates under 3%, the bill would limit recipients to 14 weeks of benefits.
Other proposals would create stricter identity verification checks and work-search requirements for people on unemployment. Wisconsin law already requires people to perform at least four work-search activities a week to receive unemployment benefits.
Wisconsin DNR chief vows wolf plan vote in October
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ policy board will get a finalized wolf management plan in October, the agency’s leader said Wednesday.
The DNR in November released a draft of its first new wolf management plan in almost 25 years. The draft erases the current 350-animal population goal, recommending instead that the department work with local advisory committees on whether local packs should grow or be reduced. DNR estimates released in September put the statewide wolf population at around 1,000.
The change has proven contentious, with hunters demanding a numeric population goal. Such goals form the basis of kill limits during hunting seasons. Republican legislators have introduced a bill that would mandate a specific population goal in the new plan.
The DNR has received more than 3,500 comments from the public and stakeholders on the draft plan.
DNR Secretary Adam Payne said Wednesday that the agency is reviewing the comments and promised revisions. He did not elaborate on any possible changes.
He said the department plans to present a finalized plan to stakeholders between July and mid-September. Agency officials will bring the final plan to the board for a vote in October, he said.
Assuming the plan is approved, DNR staff will begin drafting administrative rules implementing it in December. The approval process for such rules can take months if not years.
