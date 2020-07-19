News in your town

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

13 shot at outdoor gathering in Peoria

Panel OKs sending ballot request forms to all Iowa voters

Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Chicago police, protesters clash during bid to topple statue

Panel OKs sending ballot request forms to all Iowa voters

Pritzker: Illinois speaker 'must resign' if allegations true

Rockford ice cream vendor in 'constant fear' after robbery

Illinois family won't have to repaint rainbow-striped house

ComEd to pay $200 million over bribery; Illinois speaker implicated

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 8% in June

UPDATE: Iowa governor requires at least half in-person classes; Dubuque superintendent says order shouldn't impact plans

Iowa meth kingpin 3rd executed by U.S. government this week

Pritzker: Illinois speaker 'must resign' if allegations true

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 people in 1993 to be executed

Parents' texts suggest effort to cover up killing of son, 5

Wisconsin college distances itself from Pence campaign stop

Search for missing girl, 10, shifts to Clinton, Iowa area

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 people in 1993 to be executed

Iowa new gun permits soar following Black Lives Matter protests

Chicago reports more young adults testing positive for virus

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

Audit: Too much, not enough sent to Wisconsin unemployed

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Audit: Too much, not enough sent to Wisconsin unemployed

Judge denies request to delay Iowa drug kingpin's execution

Chicago officials expand quarantine order to include visitors from Iowa

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

Iowa news in brief

Wisconsin hits record high in virus cases as spike continues

Iowa auditor questions legality of Test Iowa reporting chain

state page news in brief

Iowa auditor questions legality of Test Iowa reporting chain

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10 million over 3 months

Police, volunteers search for missing 10-year-old Iowa girl

Wisconsin congressman blames coughing fit on dry throat

Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants want statue restored

Milwaukee council approves mandatory masks in public

Murphysboro may rename park after influential Black educator

Virus possibly cause of Iowa inmate death as cases rise