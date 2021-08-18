Iowa redistricting maps coming Sept. 16
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first Iowa redistricting maps will be delivered on Sept. 16 beginning the process for redrawing political boundaries for legislative and congressional districts, a state official said Tuesday.
The nonpartisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency received updated software and U.S. Census Bureau data from a state vendor on Monday and will begin drawing new maps, said Ed Cook, legal counsel for the LSA, the agency responsible for providing redistricting maps under Iowa law.
The law allows LSA to take 45 days after it receives census data but Cook said he expects the work to be done in 35 days.
State law gives the five-member Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission 14 days to hold public hearings to gather public comment and prepare a report for the Iowa Legislature.
Three days after they receive the report, lawmakers may meet in special session to vote on the maps.
The commission met Tuesday to discuss the timeline with Cook, and members agreed to name former LSA employee Sue Lerdal as the group’s fifth member and chairwoman. It will meet again on Monday to discuss when and how to hold the public hearings and whether they will be held virtually since the state is experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases in most counties.
Republicans hold a majority in the Iowa Legislature so they will have the power to approve or reject the first set of maps. They must be approved or rejected without modification.
If rejected the LSA must within 35 days draw up a second set of maps and lawmakers again will vote them up or down. If that plan is rejected a third set is drawn by the LSA within 35 days and lawmakers may amend the maps like any other legislation before approving them.
In 2000, the legislature rejected the first set of maps but approved the second, and in 2010, lawmakers approved the first set of maps.
The Iowa Constitution requires legislative districts to be enacted by lawmakers by Sept. 15, a deadline that cannot be met this year due to census data coming in later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Iowa Supreme Court is empowered to take over the process for legislative maps and ensure that they are completed if the deadlines are missed. It’s unclear how the court plans to handle the process but it said in April it would meet its constitutional responsibility by implementing a process that follows the law. Some have interpreted that as meaning the court would allow the normal process of legislative approval to take place even after the deadline but the court has not further commented on its plans.
7-year-old dies in go-cart crash
ROCKWELL, Iowa — A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries she received in a go-cart crash in northern Iowa, authorities there said.
The crash happened Sunday night near Rockwell, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to a home after 7-year-old Bryclynn Blue Blackdeer was injured.
Investigators said Bryclynn was driving a homemade go-cart when it collided with a boat trailer. The girl died from her injuries.
Man shot after he fired at police
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a Milwaukee man who they say fired a gun at officers.
The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side. Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun who was pointing it at people.
“Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed individual and gave him commands to drop his gun,” said Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. “The individual discharged his firearm. A few officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking the individual.”Three officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.A cousin of the 42-year-old man, Jennifer Davis, said he wasn’t a violent person.
“He’s a good person. He may have some mental issues or whatever, but he’s a very good person. He treat people good and all that, and we all love him and now he gone!”
Wauwatosa police are leading the investigation into the shooting.
Trash pile fire irks neighbors
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Some businesses in the Des Moines suburb of Johnston are complaining about smoke and ash billowing from a trash pile in the city that’s been burning for more than 10 days.
The fire has been burning a massive pile of construction materials, mulch and trees in front of Tyler Excavating since Aug. 6, television station KCCI reported.
“It smells like smoke, our cars are covered with ash,” said Jeff Stephens, owner of Stephen’s Auto Sales just a few doors down from the fire. “I deal with asthma and I have to carry my inhaler with me even more so now.”
Ash has been coating the lot’s cars every day, requiring his employees to detail the cars repeatedly and costing him time and money, he said.
The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department is equally unhappy with the fire. It’s been called out about a dozen times to extinguish fires that continue to erupt in the pile, and crews have used more than 500,000 gallons of water on the fire, Fire Chief Jim Clark said.
“That pile can heat up on its own because it’s decaying organic matter,” Clark said.
The city has issued notice to Tyler Excavating that the pile must be removed, and officials said the business has been cooperating.