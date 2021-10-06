Jussie Smollett case appears poised for November trial
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge Tuesday said he has scheduled trial dates in November for Jussie Smollett, accused of faking a hate crime in a case that caused an international firestorm in 2019.
During a hearing that was mostly conducted out of public view, Judge James Linn put a jury selection date of Nov. 29 on his calendar, but said that he will formalize the trial date at a hearing Oct. 15. That’s when Smollett’s defense plans to argue a last-ditch motion to dismiss the charges.
Linn asked Smollett to attend the hearing this month. The parties will also go over any other “loose ends” before formally setting the trial date, Linn said.
Smollett was indicted on six counts of filing a false report.
Homecoming plans unchanged as Middleton High mourns 3 teens
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton High School is going ahead with homecoming plans this week as the community deals with the painful loss of three teenagers killed in a traffic crash last weekend.
Two of the victims, Evan Kratochwill and John “Jack” Miller were seniors at the high school. The third teen, Simon Bilessi, was a senior at Madison West High School who formerly attended Middleton High.
The three were killed when their vehicle was struck from behind in the town of Middleton Saturday night. The impact sent their vehicle into a farm field where it became engulfed in flames. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.
Tootsie Roll machine cuts off part of worker’s finger
CHICAGO — A federal agency has recommended that Tootsie Roll Industries pay more than $136,000 in fines after a machine at its Chicago plant cut off part of an employee’s finger earlier this year.
In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued one willful violation “for inadequate machine guarding” and proposed the fines after an investigation into the April 19 incident.
According to the release, a 48-year-old employee had reached into a machine to remove stuck paper debris when a bag sealer snapped shut on one of his fingers. The Labor Department said the incident happened after the company had allowed the machine’s access doors to remain unguarded.
Man charged with hate crime quits job as college professor
A suburban Chicago man charged last month with a hate crime after allegedly hurling racial slurs and spitting at a Black woman has quit his job as a college professor, according to the school.
Alberto Friedmann, 53, of Oak Park, resigned as a neurokinesiology teacher at the National University of Health Sciences in nearby Lombard before the school completed its investigation of the incident, Ron Mensching, the school’s vice president for business services, said.
Prosecutors said Friedmann was driving in an Oak Park grocery store parking lot when he allegedly honked his horn at the car in which the woman and her 7-year-old daughter were sitting, climbed from his vehicle, yelled slurs at her, slammed her door shut and spit at her. They alleged that Friedmann then struck the woman’s vehicle twice with his car.
His attorney said that Friedmann didn’t use any racial language during the incident.
Massive hotel fire displaces more than 100 people
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A late-night fire at a West Des Moines hotel destroyed dozens of units and displaced more than 100 people.
Firefighters were called to the Valley West Inn which is an extended-stay hotel, around 11:15 p.m. Monday, West Des Moines Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell said. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Whitsell said residents were climbing out of hotel windows and dropping their children from the windows to escape the fire. Two people were taken to hospitals for injuries, Whitsell said, while six hotel residents were treated at the scene by medics.
Officials say the fire began in a first-floor unit, but the cause of the fire is being investigated.