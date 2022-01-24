Trooper injured when rear-ended during traffic stop on I-39
POYNETTE, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was injured after his vehicle was rear-ended by a motorist in an SUV on Interstate 39 near Poynette on Sunday morning, authorities said.
The trooper’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. while the officer was inside his cruiser during a traffic stop, the patrol said.
Authorities said the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control of the car and hit the cruiser. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The accident caused significant delays on I-39-90 southbound, officials said.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern Wisconsin has netted 106 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value up to $6 million.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that the probe led them to a “large drug trafficking organization” based in Pleasant Prairie and “several” people were arrested. Police believe the dealers were operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois, but had ties throughout the United States and Mexico.
The cocaine that was seized tested positive for the powerful painkiller fentanyl, the Kenosha News reported.
The case began in February when deputies who used an antidote to save a person’s life during a drug overdose began looking for the source of the drugs. Kenosha County had more than 40 fatal overdoses in 2021, primarily from fentanyl-laced narcotics, investigators said.
Authorities said both state and federal charges could be filed against those arrested. The investigation remains active.
No charges for Cedar Rapids reserve officer who fired gun
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids police reserve officer who fired at a driver who hit him with his vehicle will not face criminal charges, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybank said Friday.
Reserve Officer Scott Fruehling fired three times at a car driven by Eddie Ayers III, 26, on Dec. 17.
Maybank said in a report on the shooting that Fruehling reasonably believed that firing at the driver was necessary to prevent injury or possible death, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
After Fruehling tried to stop Ayers’ car, there was a short chase before Ayers stopped. When Fruehling, who was in uniform, got out of his car, Ayers turned his vehicle around and drove toward the officer, hitting him once, Maybank said.
Fruehling fired once as he was hit by the vehicle and two more times as Ayers drove away. Neither man suffered serious injuries.
Ayers was arrested Jan. 14 and faces several charges including assault on a peace officer.
2 Iowa men charged in motorcycle drag racing death
DES MOINES — Two Iowa men have been charged with vehicular homicide because they were racing on their motorcycles at speeds over 150 mph with a third man who died in an October crash.
Des Moines Police say Michael David Crabb, 35, and Brady Joe Clausi, 23, were charged Jan. 6 with vehicular homicide by drag racing and vehicular homicide by driving recklessly. The Des Moines Register reports that Crabb was arrested Sunday morning while Clausi was already in jail on unrelated charges.
The crash happened on Oct. 19 when Clausi and Crabb were racing with Kyle Eugene Robert Hogue, 37, on Iowa Highway 28. Hogue crashed after he struck the median and lost control of his motorcycle. He died later at a hospital.
According to court documents, Crabb told investigators he was driving 160 mph at the time of the crash while Clausi said he was going 187 mph.
Former teacher charged in sex caseRIVERSIDE, Iowa — A former southeastern Iowa high school teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee after police say he sexually abused an underage girl who was a student at the school.
Justin David Rapier, 41, was arrested and charged Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Investigators say Rapier was a teacher at Highland High School in Riverside when the sheriff’s office received a report in December of a possible sexual abuse case involving a child.
An investigation uncovered that Rapier was involved in a sexual relationship with the teen, the sheriff’s office said.
If convicted, Rapier faces up to five years in prison.