Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend sentenced
SIOUX CITY — A man who killed his one-time girlfriend in a Sioux City hotel room before setting the room on fire has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.
Jordan Henry, 31, was sentenced Friday in Woodbury County District Court to 50 years for second-degree murder and 25-years for arson, the Sioux City Journal reported. The sentences are to be served one after the other.
Henry was convicted of the counts in November for the January 2019 strangulation of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt, of Hinton. Firefighters found her unresponsive Jan. 24, 2019, in a Wingate Hotel room, and she was pronounced dead later at a hospital.
Prosecutors said Henry was identified on surveillance video and by witnesses who saw him leaving the area just after the room fire was discovered.
Officials ID man, 5-year-old child killed in house fire
BETTENDORF — Two people, including a 5-year-old girl, have died in an eastern Iowa house fire that also injured two others, officials there said.
The fire broke out early Thursday morning in Bettendorf, the Quad-City Times reported. Arriving firefighters found the house engulfed in flames and an 18-year-old man outside the home who had escaped with minor injuries. Firefighters were told three others were inside the burning home and pulled them from the flames.
Officials said Robert Wickham, 66, and Taylor Treanton, 5, died at a hospital from smoke inhalation. Another person, 63-year-old Mary Wickham, remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition. The 18-year-old man, Jodd Wickham, was treated and released from the hospital, officials said.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
UNI provost to be president of Washington state school
CEDAR FALLS — Officials have announced that University of Northern Iowa Provost Jim Wohlpart is resigning to become the newest president of a public university in Washington state.
Wohlpart announced the move Thursday after being hired to lead Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash. His new position is effective in June, when he will replace outgoing CWU President James L. Gaudino.
Wohlpart has served as UNI provost and executive vice president for academic affairs for the past six years. He also served as the Cedar Falls school’s interim president from July 2016 to January 2017.
Central Washington has an enrollment of near 16,000, compared with about 10,000 at UNI.
Mark Braun, executive director of the Iowa Board of Regents, said in a written statement that Wohlpart has served the University of Northern Iowa “with great distinction.”
“While this is clearly a loss for UNI, the board is excited for Provost Wohlpart as he accepts this great professional opportunity,” Braun said.
Two more suspects charged in Sioux City New Year’s killing
SIOUX CITY — Two more suspects have been arrested in a shooting at a New Year’s party in Sioux City that killed one person and injured three others.
Carlos Morales and Anthony Bauer, both 18, were arrested Wednesday on possible first-degree murder charges and other counts. They are each being held on $500,000 bond, The Sioux City Journal reported.
Morales’ brother, Christopher Morales, 19, of Sioux City, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Court documents say the three forced someone into the home where the party was being held and then fired at least 27 shots into the house. Mia Kritis, 18, was killed. The three injured victims are recovering from their wounds.
Detectives are not seeking any other suspects, police said.