MADISON, Wis. — The laws governing Wisconsin’s multibillion-dollar liquor industry can be streamlined and updated under a sweeping measure passed by the state Assembly on Wednesday that’s supported by groups from the smallest craft brewers to the largest national brewers, bar owners and alcohol distributors.

The massive overhaul to the laws affecting the production, distribution and sale of alcohol passed with broad bipartisan support. The measure now heads to the Senate for final approval. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who was involved with discussions of the measure, is expected to sign it into law.