Des Moines shootings up, homicides down
DES MOINES — The number of people injured by gunfire in Des Moines this year nearly doubled from 2020, but fewer people died from their wounds.
KCCI-TV reports that as of Tuesday, 86 people were treated for wounds inflicted by guns, compared to 49 in 2020, a number police described as about average. But just 11 people were killed by guns, compared to 17 last year.
2 men charged in suburban mall shootout
CHICAGO — Two Chicago men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall that wounded four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover last week.
Tyran Williams, 32, and Steve Lane, 29, face multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, in the Dec. 23 shootout at Oakbrook Center, a mall in west suburban Oak Brook.
DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said at a news conference that Williams and Lane fired at each other near Auntie Anne’s pretzel store at the shopper-filled mall after an argument broke out between Williams and Lane’s male companion.
“The facts allege in this case that on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, at the second largest shopping mall in the Chicago area, that these two defendants decided to settle a verbal argument by taking out handguns and firing multiple times with thousands of men, women, children and families present,” Berlin said.
Man faces charges in Lake Delton hotel stabbing
BARABOO, Wis. — Prosecutors in Sauk County have charged a man in connection with a stabbing at a Lake Delton hotel.
The Portage Daily Register reported Tuesday that 26-year-old Darren Rolle of Wisconsin Dells was charged Dec. 17 with battery, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of THC.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police to the Malibu Inn on Dec. 15 and told officers Rolle had stabbed her in the shoulder. She said she didn’t know why he attacked her.
Security footage shows Rolle kicking in the woman’s door and throwing punches at her with a knife in his hand, according to the complaint.
Man arrested after firing crossbow at officer
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Wisconsin Dells police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a crossbow at an officer as they tried to resolve a stand-off.
WMTV-TV reported that the man barricaded himself in a bedroom with a woman around midnight Wednesday and threatened to shoot the woman.
Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours but discussions broke down around 5:30 a.m. and SWAT teams entered the home to rescue the woman. The man fired the crossbow at one of the team members, according to police.
The teams subdued him using non-lethal measures and brought the woman out safely.
Girl, 5, dies after found unresponsive in hotel pool
CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found unresponsive in a Chicago hotel’s swimming pool.
The girl was discovered unresponsive Tuesday afternoon in the pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place on the city’s near North Side, police and fire officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department said the child was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The child was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Tabitha Shields.
The cause of her death was under investigation late Tuesday and no additional details were immediately available, officials said.
Semitrailer driver charged after interstate chase
PORTAGE, Wis. — A semitrailer driver from Iowa faces charges in Wisconsin after he allegedly led state troopers on a wild interstate chase.
The Portage Daily Register reported Wednesday that 27-year-old Kyle Futrel of Cherokee, Iowa, was charged Dec. 21 in Columbia County with multiple counts, including fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. He also was cited for first-offense operating under the influence.
According to a criminal complaint, state troopers received calls from motorists on Dec. 17 reporting a semitrailer was all over the road on Interstate 39-90-94. One caller said the truck had stopped in traffic and was backing up toward their vehicle.
A state trooper caught up with the semitrailer and followed it with emergency lights activated. According to the complaint, the truck deviated from the right lane onto the shoulder multiple times.
At one point the truck turned off all its lights while going about 50 mph. The trooper reported the truck nearly crashed into multiple vehicles before it finally came to a stop blocking the northbound lanes.
Officers found 11 grams of methamphetamine in the truck as well as drug paraphernalia, the complaint said.
Deputy fatally shot; gunman at large
MILL SHOALS, Ill. — Authorities in two states are searching for a gunman who killed an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and is suspected in a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals around 5 a.m. Wednesday. A second officer who arrived at the scene found Riley dead. The deputy’s squad car was later found abandoned on I-64.
The search for the suspect extended to St. Peters, Mo., where police believe a man involved in a shooting and carjacking shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a QuikTrip convenience store was the same person who killed the deputy.
St. Peters police spokeswoman Melissa Doss said in an email that “there was evidence at the QuikTrip scene which indicates the suspect was also involved in the series of crimes which occurred in Illinois earlier this morning.” She declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.
St. Peters police said the man drove away from the convenience store in a car that was later found near Interstate 70 in nearby O’Fallon, Mo. The suspect then stole a white pickup truck, police said.