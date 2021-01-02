Initial jobless claims up slightly in Iowa
DES MOINES — The number of Iowans filing initial unemployment claims rose slightly last week, the Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.
The agency said 7,644 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending on Saturday, an increase of 373 over the prior week.
The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims rose by 804, to 38,296, the agency said.
Unemployment claims generally are highest in November through February because of seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing.
Nearly 70.6% of the claims filed last week were not related to COVID-19, the agency said, an increase from 68.9% the previous week.
The agency also announced Thursday that people who had been receiving unemployment through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will not have payments interrupted, after President Donald Trump signed legislation extending the programs.
However, the state is awaiting federal guidance on implementing the program for new applications filed after Sunday. Payments of new claims might be delayed but the IWD said it anticipates the federal guidance will be issued in the next two weeks.
Sioux City shooting kills 1, injures 4 others
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City police were searching for suspects after an 18-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured by gunfire at a New Year’s party.
Police said the shooting occurred Friday morning when several shots from multiple guns were fired into a home where a house party was being held. Several of the people at the party were underage, police said.
The woman was found dead from a gunshot wound. Four others who were hit by gunfire were treated at hospitals and were in stable condition.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
Suit filed against dozens of officers
DES MOINES — A class-action lawsuit has been filed against dozens of law enforcement officers over their actions toward protesters during a racial justice demonstration in Des Moines in May.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by Gina Messamer, a Des Moines attorney already representing at least three individuals in cases stemming from protests over the death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police. The new lawsuit seeks to represent anyone arrested or assaulted by Des Moines officers in the early morning hours of May 31.
Defendants in the lawsuit include 16 police officers, primarily from the Des Moines Police Department, another 60 unknown officers, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert and the city.
“By illegally arresting, assaulting, and seizing the property of citizens in the downtown area, (police officers) intended to punish citizens for their protest activity — an exercise of their First Amendment rights — and to deter future demonstrations,” the lawsuit claims.