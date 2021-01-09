Prison system death toll from COVID-19 in Wisconsin reaches 25 as outbreaks continue
MADISON — Two additional inmates have died from coronavirus in Wisconsin’s prison system, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 25, according to corrections officials.
The additional deaths come as more than half of the state’s roughly 20,000 prisoners have been infected.
Department of Corrections spokesman John Beard said inmates who have tested positive have been medically isolated and those exposed have been quarantined “as space allows.” Transfers to and from the prison have been temporarily suspended.
The largest outbreak Thursday was at Oakhill Correctional Institution in Dane County, which had 205 active infections. More than 60% of the inmate population there has been infected, as well as 13 employees.
The outbreak at Oakhill started in December, Beard said. When inmates started showing symptoms and when their tests started coming back positive for COVID-19, DOC brought in the National Guard to conduct mass testing Dec. 14, the State Journal reported.
By mid-December, 20 inmates were infected and by Christmas, the number had risen to 172. The Guard came in for mass testing again on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, Beard said.
MADISON — The Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee on Friday approved reimbursing Milwaukee and Dane counties for costs incurred during the recount requested and paid for by President Donald Trump.
The reimbursement was hung up by the committee, but co-chair Rep. Mark Born said Friday that objection was removed after the counties submitted additional details about their costs. The counties said the recount cost them combined about $2.4 million, which was less than the original projection of $3 million.
The recount confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in both counties, which was upheld by both federal and state courts. Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.
Trump’s campaign had to pay for the recount in advance. The budget committee’s action now allows the Wisconsin Elections Commission to reimburse Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Joint Finance Committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein said he still had concerns about some of the costs being reimbursed.
“We continue to have concerns about the high hourly rate paid to workers, expensive rental costs when we have county-owned buildings sitting empty and inflated operational expenses,” he said in a statement. “We plan to consider options for the future.”
KENOSHA, Wis. — The suspect in custody in a fatal double stabbing in Kenosha is being held on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and child abuse.
Police said they received a call to a residence about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible sex crime. Responding officers said they found a 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were dead and a 15-year-old injured. Three other children, ages 15, 10 and 6, were also in the house.
A 24-year-old man who lives at the home was arrested.
When officers arrived they discovered that some type of struggle had taken place. Additional officers were called to the scene.
A group of family and friends gathered outside the house Wednesday afternoon and watched as the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office removed the two bodies from the home.