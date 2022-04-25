Iowa man charged with murder after Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night.
Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel.
Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder.
The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.
Man acquitted of murder in Chicago woman’s disappearanceCHICAGO — A man seen on video wheeling a bulky suitcase out of a woman’s Chicago apartment has been acquitted of murder.
Cook County Judge Diana Kenworthy noted a lack of evidence against Jimmy Jackson, 75, and said the video was not enough to convict him.
Daisy Hayes, 65, disappeared in 2018. Family members were stunned by the verdict Friday.
“All I could do is scream and just run out the courtroom — like what didn’t you see?” daughter Teresa Smith said of the video.
Jackson, 75, and Hayes, 65, had an intermittent relationship.
“You see him struggling with this suitcase. You see him actually put the suitcase in the dumpster. You actually see him take garbage from other dumpsters to put on top of her so it can be concealed,” Smith said.
Jackson was arrested in Tennessee after Daisy disappeared.
Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse
CHILTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is charged with recently hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s.
John Andrews, 82, of Chilton, was arrested Friday and booked into jail. Andrews pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of 67-year-old Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. Swenson’s body was found last September by two people hiking in High Cliff State Park.
Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson. Andrews was sentenced to two years in prison.
The statute of limitations for hiding a corpse in Wisconsin is six years. Prosecutors say the offense occurred between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021.
Investigators begin questioning Andrews about the location of Swenson’s remains on June 7, while anthropology students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh unsuccessfully assisted in a search for the remains near Omro, about 30 miles away from where the body was found.
Andrews admitted to seeing photos of Swenson but told investigators he never spoke to nor saw Swenson in person and didn’t know Swenson’s whereabouts.
Andrews faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Andrews.