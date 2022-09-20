One of western Iowa’s in-home health care providers, accused of failing to pay its workers overtime wages, has agreed to a settlement with federal labor officials.

The U.S. Department of Labor has taken Embrace Iowa to court so that the settlement has the effect of an enforceable court order. The deal calls for the company to pay a total of $3,888 to four employees.

