Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz participates in a debate on March 21 in Madison, Wis.

 Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. — Even before the newly elected justice who gave liberals a one-seat majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has heard a case, Republican lawmakers are talking about taking the unprecedented step of impeaching and removing her from office.

And they have the votes to do it.

