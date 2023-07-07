Election 2024 Trump

People wait in the rain ahead of a rally for former President Donald Trump, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump plans to headline his largest Iowa campaign event in nearly four months with a speech to thousands at an arena in the western part of the state.

Trump will use his appearance in Council Bluffs on Friday to attack his top GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for opposing the federal mandate for ethanol, a renewable fuel additive that Iowa leads the nation in producing.

