Officials identify woman killed in house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa — Officials have identified a woman killed last month in a house fire in Waterloo.
Authorities identified the woman as Mary Kaye Olsen, 79, who died in a fire that broke out Feb. 23 in a duplex between the Cedar River and Rooff Park, The Courier reported.
Firefighters called to the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story structure’s windows.
The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, fire officials said, but added that investigators have not found anything suspicious about how the fire started.
Bird flu confirmed in Wisconsin chicken flock
MADISON, Wis. — The bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial chicken operation in Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Samples from the flock were tested at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, the agency said in a statement.
State animal health officials have quarantined the property in southern Wisconsin’s Jefferson County, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. All chickens in the flock will be destroyed and will not enter the food system, the USDA said.
Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for consumption have been on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity since avian influenza was recently discovered in a handful of states, including Indiana and Iowa. Producers fear a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
Shooting outside pizza shop wounds 7 men
CHICAGO — A shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago’s South Side has left seven men wounded, authorities said.
The men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot, police said. Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.
A car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a press briefing Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known whether there was an argument just before the shooting.
“Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable,” Brown said.
A second vehicle may have been involved, Brown said. It wasn’t known whether more than one person fired shots at the men and Brown asked the public to share any information to help in the ongoing investigation.
No arrests were immediately made. The men who were shot ranged in age from their early 30s to their 60s, police said.
The shooting came amid an increase in gun violence in the city. Last year, 797 homicides occurred in Chicago — more than any single year in the last quarter century.
1 injured after small plane crashes in Wisconsin
TOWN OF DECATUR, Wis. — One person was injured when a small plane crashed at Brodhead Airport in Green County, sheriff’s officials said.
According to authorities, the crash happened Sunday afternoon in the town of Decatur as the pilot was practicing landing techniques. Sgt. Zack Degner said the 1975 Cessna began having some mechanical troubles.
The pilot, Delbert Devries, said that as he was attempting to land the plane, speed and weather condition cause it to go beyond the landing strip and overturn. Devries was not seriously injured, but a passenger, John Musser, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.