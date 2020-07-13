Cook County residents can report police misconduct online
CHICAGO — The Cook County state’s attorney’s office is launching a new online process to report allegations of criminal police misconduct including excessive form and intimidation.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the new complaint form Thursday. Members of the public will be able to directly upload photo and video evidence to submit for review by prosecutors who’ll determine whether it should be referred to an investigative agency or closed.
“As we see an increase in allegations of police criminal misconduct, it is our obligation to provide an outlet where these serious concerns can be acknowledged and addressed in a timely way,” said Foxx said in a statement. “This tool will allow direct access to the state’s attorney’s office and offer an immediate resource as we work to increase accountability and equity in our justice system.”
People who file complaints will get email responses.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission said Friday it has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the disciplinary charges were announced against suspended Officer Michael Mattioli. The commission said it started the process against Mattioli, 32, after “an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation,” and said the process “could result in his termination” from the Milwaukee Police Department.
Prosecutors allege Mattioli put his friend Joel Acevedo in a chokehold during a fight after a party at Mattioli’s house in April. Acevedo, 25, lost consciousness and died about a week later.
Mayor Tom Barrett called for either Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales or the Fire and Police Commission to fire Mattioli. Morales said his hands were tied after the commission took over the internal investigation.
Mattioli, a 13-year veteran, has been on paid suspension since the incident and was charged in May with first-degree reckless homicide. He has been free on $50,000 bail.Defense attorney Michael F. Hart has said Mattioli will argue self-defense.
Marchers in Milwaukee have called for Mattioli to be fired during a month of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.
Illinois launches campaign to prevent abuse of seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois is launching a $2.1 million campaign to prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation of seniors and adults with disabilities, a problem officials fear has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Illinois Department on Aging’s Office of Adult Protective Services received federal funds for the three-year Engage2Change campaign. It will include ads on television, online and via email that will encourage people to report suspected abuse of people age 60 and older and of disabled adults. Some funds also will be used for training caseworkers and legal professionals.
Adult Protective Services responded to over 21,000 reports of suspected neglect, abuse and financial exploitation of adults in 2019. The cases included financial exploitation, physical and sexual abuse, neglect and confinement, with victims often being abused by family members.
Illinois Department of Aging Director Paul Basta said abuse directly coincides with social isolation. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to stay in dangerous situations because they have nowhere else to go. The new campaign provides information on how to spot signs of abuse, how to report suspected cases and the type of help available.
“Victims of abuse or neglect may not be able to call for help because they are not alone or are likely to be overheard,” Basta said. “We cannot assume that someone else will report it.”
Crews restore power after storms hit central Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Crews were working Sunday to restore power for thousands of customers in central Illinois after a series of storms brought high winds and hail.
Ameren Illinois activated an emergency operations center Saturday evening to resolve the outages. By Sunday morning, more than 12,500 customers were without power, according to the company’s website.
Storms hitting multiple counties brought strong winds and hail. The Pontiac Fire Department responded to several calls, including for damaged from downed trees and power lines.
An 80-foot tree fell through the roof of a house in Lexington, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported. There were also reports of flattened crops near areas including Mackinaw.
Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday.
The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee. Police said the victim was from Milwaukee.
Police said they are searching for a known suspect. The stabbing is under investigation.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Police say gunshots were reported around 4 a.m. Sunday in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound who later died at the scene.
Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity or any other details about the shooting. No arrests were announced this morning.