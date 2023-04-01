Suburban Chicago teen told he’s indicted on 3 murder charges
JOLIET, Ill. — A suburban Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child’s father was told Thursday a grand jury has indicted him on three charges of first-degree murder.
Byrion Montgomery, 17, of Bolingbrook, went before a Will County judge and was informed that the grand jury indicted him in the March 5 slayings of 40-year-old Cartez Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tilman and Sanai Daniels, 9.
Judge Dave Carlson told Montgomery, who is currently being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, that he will be transferred to the Will County Jail after he turns 18 on April 27, the Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported.
Carlson also granted an order to have Montgomery submit to DNA testing.
The 13-count indictment contained the same adult charges that were filed against Montgomery on March 6. They include multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Montgomery has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in lieu of bail set at $20 million.
The attempted murder charge stems from the shooting of Tania Stewart, 34, the fiancee of Cartez Daniels and mother of Shelton-Tilman and Daniels. Stewart survived.
The shootings took place in Bolingbrook, about 30 miles west of Chicago.
Police have said Shelton-Tillman and Montgomery dated.
Man gets 15 years for suburban Milwaukee mall shooting
MILWAUKEE — A man who was 15 when he shot and wounded eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.
Xavier Sevilla, now 18, pleaded guilty in January to five counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon. Five other criminal counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Judge David Feiss granted Sevilla credit for three years’ time served. He also sentenced Sevilla to five years of extended supervision.
“I think the community needs to know that when a horrific assault is committed against the community, even by a 15-year-old child, that there will be incredibly difficult and large criminal consequences,” Feiss said.
Officers arrested Sevilla after stopping a car he was in. Prosecutors said investigators found a gun in the car with his fingerprints.
“What I did was violent, what I did was unnecessary, what I did was wrong,” Sevilla said in court. “I understand my actions have done irreversible harm to the community, the victims, their families and my own. I never want to cause pain like this again.”
Sevilla will be incarcerated until he is 30 years old.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled last June that Sevilla should be tried in adult court despite being 15 at the time of the shooting.
Police in central Illinois shoot armed stabbing suspect
DECATUR. Ill. — Police in central Illinois shot a man suspected of stabbing a woman early Thursday, authorities said.
Two Decatur police officers shot the man after he charged at them while armed with a knife, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said in a news release.
The officers were responding to a domestic violence call shortly before 4 a.m. and discovered a 34-year-old woman had been stabbed in her back, an arm and a hip and had a cut on her chest. Brandel said. She was released from a hospital Thursday, Brandel said.
The man was shot in both hands and his right arm, Brandel said. He was taken to a hospital.
Brandel identified the man as Steven L. Hirstein, 43. after his hospital release, Hirstein will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault, Brandel said.
The officers weren’t injured. Brandel didn’t identify them but said one is an eight-year veteran and the other recently completed his first year as an officer.
It wasn’t clear whether Hirstein has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
The Illinois State Police will investigate the shooting and forward their findings to prosecutors for review, Brandel said.
