Shots fired at Milwaukee police station; suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after firing multiple shots at police staff in the lobby of Milwaukee’s District 5 police station, authorities said.
Chief Jeffrey Norman said it happened about 3 p.m. Friday, the Journal Sentinel reported.
An officer shot back at the man, prompting him to run from the station, Norman said.
Officers chased the suspect on foot, where “multiple” officers shot at him and hit him “multiple” times, Norman said.
The man was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening, Norman said.
The shooting was the second major incident last week at District 5. On Wednesday, 20-year-old Keishon D. Thomas died in a police holding cell at the station.
Investigators are uncertain if any connection exists between the shooting Friday and Thomas’ death.
Three officers were suspended following Thomas’ death, and the investigation is ongoing.
Prisons to allow in-person visits
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin prisons will allow in-person visits again beginning this week as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
Department of Corrections officials said Friday that they will reopen their facilities to visitors starting Tuesday.
The prison system initially closed its doors to visitors in March 2020 as the pandemic was taking hold. The DOC reopened to visits in July 2021 but closed them down again this past December amid the omicron surge. The department offered inmates two free phone calls per week and installed video conferencing systems to help inmates stay in touch with loved ones while institutions were closed.
Department officials said that as of Thursday there were 77 active COVID-19 infections among prisoners and 22 employees with active cases across the department. They added that 83% of prisoners have completed their initial round of vaccinations.