Iowa spends $100 million in federal funds for farmer, ag programs
DES MOINES — The state will provide $100 million in federal funds to help Iowa livestock producers, the biofuels industry, beginning farmers and small-scale meat processors recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday.
As many Iowa farmers deal with the impact of a massive storm and continue to suffer from lower demand for corn and soybeans and extremely low prices, Reynolds allocated the money from the federal CARES Act to programs that help agriculture-related businesses and farmers.
The governor provided $60 million in grants for producers of pork, beef, chicken, turkeys, dairy, fish or sheep to serve as working capital to stabilize their operations.
Another $15.5 million will go to ethanol and biodiesel producers and $7 million to help gas stations add pumps for higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.
Beginning farmers could be eligible to tap into a $6 million fund designed to help alleviate some farm debt and $2 million to help small-scale meat processors expand capacity to help fill supply gaps left by large processors whose production was hampered by coronavirus outbreaks.
Up to $9 million is available to help livestock farmers recoup expenses from killing animals on the farm before slaughter because of coronavirus-related backups at meatpacking plants.
The governor also will allocate $500,000 to help local fruit and vegetable growers expand their capacity and offers grants to schools to buy fresh farm products from local growers.
ISU: ‘Corrective action’ taken on professor who banned topics
AMES — Iowa State University has taken steps to correct an English teacher’s syllabus that initially banned students from submitting work that opposes Black Lives Matter, gay marriage, abortion and other social issues.
ISU English instructor Chloe Clark’s syllabus spelled out that students could not choose a writing topic that “takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do,” the Ames Tribune reported.
Clark also indicated that students could be dismissed from her course if they engaged in marginalizing those whose identities differ from their own. Clark’s syllabus has since been revised so that it conforms to university policy protecting students’ free speech rights, according to the Iowa State Daily, the school’s student newspaper.
The syllabus drew national media attention and criticism from free speech groups. ISU said in a statement that Clark was given guidance on students’ First Amendment protections.“Instructors are prohibited from using teaching or grading methods that prevent students from full participation, including expressing their beliefs and viewpoints in assignments or class discussion,” the university said in a statement sent today to The Associated Press.
Clark did not immediately return a message left today by the AP with the university’s media relations department.