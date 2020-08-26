News in your town

Iowa farmers unsure what's next after winds flatten corn

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Iowa farmers unsure what's next after winds flatten corn

Iowa spends $100 million in federal funds for farmer, ag programs

ISU: 'Corrective action' taken on professor who banned topics

08262020-state page news in brief

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after shot by police

Iowa news in brief

Kenosha protesters clash with police after Black man shot

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Illinois news in brief

Iowa and Wisconsin news in brief

Plan calls for Iowa to close some highway rest areas

Deputy believed to be first officer to die from COVID-19

08242020-state page news in brief

Throngs of University of Iowa students at Iowa City bars raise alarm

Illinois state page news in brief

'Utility accountability' centerpiece of clean-energy outline

School nurses may send kids home at first sign of illness

Thompson won't say when UW would close due to COVID-19

08232020 wisconsin news in brief

Wisconsin's postal woes predate Trump administration shakeup

The Living Room: Helping those feeling troubled, overwhelmed

Plan calls for Iowa to close some highway rest areas

Illinois' seniors struggle to schedule tests amid pandemic

UW student spends 600 hours crafting Rodgers documentary

Springfield race riot site added to Civil Rights network

Shop loses lease after refusing to follow mask mandate

Wisconsin election officials: Kanye off presidential ballot

Cornerstone of HOPE sows seeds to fight hunger

School nurses may send kids home at first sign of illness

Wisconsin’s postal woes predate Trump administration shakeup

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Hawkeyes drop 4 sports amid financial crisis tied to virus

FEMA aid approved for Linn County for derecho damage

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 6.6% in July

Sept. 3 hearing set in case challenging Iowa schools mandate

State extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19

Chicago schools cut funding for police by more than half

Pelosi tells fellow Democrats 'it's all riding on Wisconsin'

Storms, trade wars and COVID: Farmers hit again in Trump Country

09212020-state page news in brief

Fuel truck slams into Iowa house after crashing into vehicles

Iowa prison stops taking inmates after spike in virus cases