Task force recommends faster funding for suicide hotline
MADISON — A bipartisan Wisconsin legislative task force reversed course Wednesday by recommending the faster release of funding for a suicide prevention hotline after it had initially called for the Legislature to pass a bill to award the money, which would take much longer.
The funding was included in the state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in July. It would help fund the privately operated Suicide Hopeline, run by the nonprofit Center for Suicide Awareness based in Kaukauna, which is in Steineke’s district. It provides immediate help to people in crisis by sending text messages.
Even though the funding was in the budget, in order for the grant to be awarded, the Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee had to release the money.
Police charge 1st-degree murder in woman’s death
APPLETON — Appleton police have asked prosecutors to charge a suspect with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 60-year-old woman.
Police gave few details Thursday but said the suspect is a male “who had a close relationship” with the victim, Lee Ann Dorn, who was found dead in her Appleton apartment in February. The police statement did not give the nature of that relationship.
The Appleton Police Department said it has forwarded the investigation to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
Judge: Man who stabbed police dog competent for trial
GREEN BAY — A judge ruled a man accused of stabbing a Green Bay police dog multiple times is competent to stand trial.
The incident happened April 7 when police responded to a report that 30-year-old Sai Vang had threatened to kill his father. Police said Vang did not comply with orders to surrender and deployed K-9 Pyro. Vang allegedly pulled out a knife with a 5-inch blade and stabbed the dog several times. Pyro required several surgeries. He eventually made a full recovery and is back on duty.
The criminal complaint said Vang has mental issues and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The judge ruled Wednesday that Vang understands the proceedings and can assist in his own defense.
Victim dies after explosion
CAROLINE — One of four people injured in a building explosion and fire in Wisconsin’s Shawano County has died.
Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber identified the victim as Steve Verg. The conditions of the other three injured men were not available.
Authorities said the men were working on a project for the Caroline Lions Clubs at the time. While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Bieber said the cause appears to be a propane leak or malfunction.
Ruffed grouse season shortened
MISHICOT — The season for hunting ruffed grouse in the northwestern two-thirds of Wisconsin has been shortened by more than three weeks.
The state Department of Natural Resources board voted Wednesday to make the change over concerns about a dwindling population.
The ruffed grouse season currently runs from mid-September through Jan. 31 in that part of the state. The season will now end on Jan. 5.