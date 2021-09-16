Judge: Hastert’s sexual abuse accuser to be named at trial
YORKVILLE, Ill. — A man who accused Dennis Hastert of child sexual abuse and then sued the former U.S. House speaker for refusing to pay $1.8 million in exchange for his silence will be named in court if his case goes to trial this month, a judge ruled.
The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016. But during a hearing on Thursday, Kendall County Chief Judge Robert Pilmer agreed with Hastert’s attorney that the man’s name must be made public at trial, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The man says Hastert paid him only about half of the promised $3.5 million in hush money. An attorney for Hastert’s accuser has said publicizing his name would cause “great psychological damage to him in the form of shame and embarrassment.”
After the ruling, attorney Kristi Brown said she and her client were disappointed but had prepared for such a decision.
“It doesn’t change that we intend to go forward with the trial,” she said. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.
Hastert was one of the most powerful politicians in the nation and the longest-serving Republican House speaker in American history when he stepped down from office in 2007, but revelations about the hush money agreement were at the center of a case that led to criminal charges against him years later.
His accuser alleges that Hastert sexually abused him when he was a 14-year-old student athlete and Hastert was a wrestling coach at a high school in Yorkville, Ill., in the 1970s.
Hastert, who was not charged with any sex crimes, in part because the statute of limitations had run out, has denied having any sexual contact with his accuser. In a 2018 deposition, Hastert explained he was treating the teenager for a groin injury.
Hastert had already paid the man about $1.7 million but stopped in 2014 when federal authorities, asked him about what appeared to be suspicious bank withdrawals. The discovery of the payment agreement led to Hastert pleading guilty in 2015 to breaking banking laws for making the secret payments. He served one year in prison.
Judge won’t let lawmakers, hunters join DNR board lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge declined to let Republican legislators and a hunting group join a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader from his post.
Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn denied motions to intervene from the legislators and Kansas-based Hunter Nation on Tuesday, online court records show. The legislators have filed a motion asking the judge to stay her decision pending an appeal.
The case centers around Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist who serves as the DNR board’s chairman.
Prehn’s term ended in May. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, which would give Evers’ appointees majority control of the board. Prehn, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down until the Senate confirms Naas. Republicans control the Senate and have made no moves toward a confirmation vote, ensuring that Walker appointees retain control of the board.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit in August seeking a court order forcing Prehn off the board, arguing that Prehn serves at the governor’s pleasure.
The legislators argued that they should be allowed to join the case because the lawsuit could end the Senate’s role in confirming appointees. Hunter Nation said it should be allowed to join the lawsuit because the DNR board regulates its Wisconsin members, which it argues gives it an interest in ensuring that the board is legally constituted.
Kaul countered that the Legislature can intervene only if someone is challenging state law and that in this case, he’s seeking an interpretation. As for Hunter Nation, he argued that the case’s resolution won’t affect the group.
The judge’s order didn’t offer any explanations.
GOP lobbyist McCoshen won’t run for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen said Wednesday he will not seek the Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor.
McCoshen said he’s spent the past 15 months traveling the state and meeting with citizens, business owners and politicians to gauge their interest in his candidacy and was encouraged by the support he received.
McCoshen said both time and money are needed to run the type of issue-oriented, grassroots campaign needed to win.
“While I’m confident we could have raised the money, the reality is we lost too much precious time trying to close on the sale of our primary business,” McCoshen tweeted.
McCoshen, 56, recently sold his company, Capitol Consultants, for more than $1 million to Michael Best Strategies, the lobbying division of the Milwaukee law firm, Michael Best & Friedrich. McCoshen will join the firm as a consultant.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, 46, last week launched her campaign to try to become the first female governor in state history. She is the best-known Republican to officially get into the race against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term in 2022.
State Rep. John Macco, of Green Bay, and 2018 U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine, are also considering jumping into the race for the GOP nomination.
The race is a top priority for Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature but have been blocked by Evers who has vetoed GOP bills to make absentee voting more difficult, restricted access to abortions and prohibited enforcement of any future federal gun control laws.
The Republican primary is Aug. 9, 2022.
Iowa man charged with attempted murder in suffocation death
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man accused of suffocating his brother to death was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.
An arrest affidavit alleges Todd A. Laing Sr., of Bettendorf, Iowa, put his hands over his brother’s mouth on Nov. 11, expecting and intending to cause his death.
The attack was witnessed by a family member, and Laing admitted to others that he had put his hands over his brother’s mouth, according to the affidavit.
Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine said Laing wasn’t charged with murder because those charges require the perpetrator to have had “malice aforethought” and state prosecutors didn’t feel they could prove such malice. A charge of attempted murder doesn’t have the same requirement.
Prosecutors also couldn’t charge Laing with voluntary manslaughter because that requires some sort of instigator that would cause a reasonable person to react violently, and that didn’t occur in Laing’s case, DeVine said. Prosecutors didn’t want to charge him with anything less because the killing was done on purpose, she said.
Attempted murder is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.