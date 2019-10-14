Lawmaker charged with drunk driving says he’s embarrassed
CHEROKEE, Iowa — A southern Iowa lawmaker has been charged again with drunken driving.
Cherokee County court records said 60-year-old Scott Ourth, a Democrat from Ackworth who represents District 26 in the Iowa House, was arrested on Oct. 5 in Cherokee after he failed breath tests and other field sobriety tests. He had been pulled over for driving without turning on his pickup truck’s headlights.
Wapello County court records say Ourth pleaded guilty in 2000 to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and served seven days in jail.
He released a statement in which he acknowledges making “a terrible mistake” of driving after an evening out with friends and said he’s “profoundly embarrassed” by his actions.
Officials to recount Davenport mayor’s race ballots by hand
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A manual recount this week will determine which two candidates move on from Davenport’s primary in the mayor’s race.
The Quad-City Times reported that the third-place finisher in the mayor’s race, Dan Portes, requested the recount after he finished just eight votes behind Alderwoman Rita Rawson.
Alderman Mike Matson won the primary with 33% of the vote, but officials will recheck roughly 6,500 ballots to determine who his opponent will be in November.
The recount will begin Monday morning, but the process could take roughly 40 hours to complete.
Man wins $100,000 in lottery gameCLIVE, Iowa — A Mason City man has won the first $100,000 top prize in a new Iowa Lottery game.
The Iowa Lottery said Wayne Oswood won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Holiday Dazzle” scratch game. He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City.
Holiday Dazzle is a $10 scratch game featuring seven top prizes of $100,000.Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Ho Ho Dough Play it Again promotion from now through Jan. 7. The promotion includes $200,000 in cash prizes. Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app.