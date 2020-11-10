KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man with supplying the gun an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a violent protest over police brutality in August.
Online court records show prosecutors in Kenosha charged 19-year-old Dominick Black on Nov. 3 with two felony counts of supplying a dangerous weapon to a minor causing death. Black could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on both counts.
Black made his initial court appearance Monday. Court Commissioner Loren Keating set his bail at $2,500 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 19. Black’s attorney, Robert Keller, didn’t immediately return a message left at his office after the court appearance.
The Kenosha News reported that a criminal complaint alleges Black asked his friend, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., to help him guard businesses in Kenosha from protesters the night of Aug. 25. Demonstrators converged on the city for several nights after a White police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times during a domestic dispute. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.
Des Moines seeks school waiver as virus cases keep rising
DES MOINES — The Des Moines school district has requested a waiver to move completely to online learning as figures released by the state Monday showed coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Iowa remained at a high level.
The Des Moines school board approved the waiver request during an online meeting Sunday night. Superintendent Tom Ahart noted Polk County’s average virus positivity rate topped a state-mandated 15% threshold for districts seeking to shift to online instruction.
Des Moines, the state’s largest school district, had been gradually allowing students in different grades to return to school and, even if the state Department of Education grants the waiver, high school students who opt for a hybrid plan will start in-person classes this week. However, students will shift back to online learning next week if the waiver is granted.
Des Moines is among at least a dozen districts that have requested online-only instruction in specific schools or entire districts.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer is in a hospital with serious injuries he received when a vehicle crashed into his patrol car as he was standing next to the road for a traffic stop, police said.
The incident happened early Sunday morning along Interstate 35, as Officer Jon Kaufman was standing next to a vehicle that had been stopped in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Police said Kaufman was waiting for a tow truck to come move the vehicle when another vehicle on the interstate crashed into Kaufman’s patrol vehicle, which hit the officer. Kaufman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle also was taken to a hospital with injuries, but his medical condition was not immediately known.
The Iowa State Patrol, West Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Police Department are investigating the crash.
Woman held in slayings of suburban Chicago couple
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman has been arrested in Colorado in connection with the slayings of a couple she reportedly lived with.
The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as Leonard J. Gilard Jr., 73, and Noreen S. Gilard, 69, both of Algonquin.
They were found dead in their home Sunday evening, the Algonquin Police Department said.
“Both suffered apparent fatal wounds and an autopsy is scheduled for both victims,” police said in a news release.
Arin M. Fox, 39, of Algonquin, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of stolen motor vehicle and one count each of aggravated battery and domestic battery, police said.
Fox fled to Colorado and is currently being detained in the Douglas County, Colo., Detention Center, awaiting extradition, police said.
The slayings appear to be domestic in nature, police said.
Police did not disclose Fox’s relationship to the victims. WBBM-TV reported Fox lived with the couple and is a friend or girlfriend of their son.
3 weekend fatal shootings add to Milwaukee’s homicide record
MILWAUKEE — Three fatal shootings during the weekend in Milwaukee have added to the city’s homicide rate, which hasn’t been this high since 1991.
According to Milwaukee police, there were 165 homicides reported from Jan. 1 to Nov. 5 in 2020. That compares to 82 homicides during the same time period in 2019, WTMJ-TV reported.
Authorities say the latest victim, a 38-year-old woman, died Sunday about 8 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing a male and female arguing and then a gunshot.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed as he was trying to run away from two people investigators believe were trying to rob him.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on the city’s north side, according to police.
Community advocates blame the surge in homicides on the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s created food insecurity, housing insecurity, unemployment and a lot of instability in families,” said Reggie Moore, the director of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention. “So the conditions that we traditionally see where we see concentrations of violence has now affected communities across the city.”
Moore points out it’s not just a problem in Milwaukee. Researchers with the Council on Criminal Justice studied 27 cities and found homicide rates among increased by 53 percent from June to August 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.