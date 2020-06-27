Woman says incident in Madison can be ‘learning opportunity’ for her attackers
MADISON, Wis. — A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire while she was driving wants her attackers to know they hurt her but hopes they will improve themselves.
Althea Bernstein told ABC’s “Good Morning America” for a Friday segment that she hasn’t slept and doesn’t have an appetite. But she called the attack in the state’s capital city of Madison a “learning opportunity” for her attackers.
“I’m very, very hopeful that these men sort of see all the responses and that they know that they hurt me and that this is something that’s going to affect me for a while,” she said. “And I really hope that they choose to improve themselves.”
According to a police report, Bernstein, an 18-year-old studying to become a paramedic, was attacked while driving in downtown Madison early Wednesday morning.
The attack is being investigated as a hate crime with assistance from the FBI, a Madison Police spokesman said.
Authorities: Drug trafficking probe leads to charges against 24 purported gang members
CHICAGO — An investigation of an illegal drug trafficking operation on Chicago’s West Side has led to federal charges against 24 purported gang members as well as the seizure of more than 30 guns and more than $1.3 million in cash, authorities said Friday.
The U.S. Department of Justice said “Operation Wicked Stones” revealed a drug trafficking operation in which two violent Chicago street gangs cooperated to distribute wholesale quantities of drugs and launder money.
2 die, 2 others hurt in Rock County crash
CLINTON, Wis. — Two men were killed and two railroad workers were injured in a Rock County crash.
The men who died were in a Jeep that struck a Union Pacific work truck that was legally parked along a road in the village of Clinton Thursday, authorities said. The village is east of Beloit.
Black group’s leader: Remove Lincoln statue
MADISON, Wis. — The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln, in place for more than 100 years in the heart of campus, removed.
Nalah McWhorter, president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union, told WISC-TV that marginalized students do not feel that Lincoln symbolizes the emancipation of slaves.
“Just because he was anti-slavery doesn’t mean he was pro-Black,” McWhorter said. “He said a lot in his presidential campaigns. His fourth presidential campaign speech, he said that he believes ... white people should be the superior race.”
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the university is continuing to work on creating a diverse and inclusive campus, but she supports keeping the statue of Lincoln on Bascom Hill. She said Lincoln’s legacy is “complex.”
2 killed, 2 others injured in Sun Prairie crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people died and two others were injured in a fiery crash of a vehicle that was fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie on Friday, authorities said.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal crash.